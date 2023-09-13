TOTALLY KILLER: Prime Video Unveils Trailer For Nahnatchka Khan’s 80s Throwback Horror Comedy!

Prime Video has unleashed the official trailer for their highly-anticipated 80s throwback slasher (and time travel!) film, ‘Totally Killer.’ The film, directed by Nahnatchka Khan, is the must-see slasher-comedy film of spooky season. The release continues Prime Video’s collaboration with Blumhouse Television.

‘Totally Killer’ will premiere globally on October 6, exclusively on Prime Video! Kiernan Shipka stars as your new favorite scream queen “Jamie Hughes” The ensemble cast includes Julie Bowen, Olivia Holt, Randall Park, Lochlyn Munro, Charlie Gillespie, and Liana Liberato.

Synopsis: Thirty-five years after the shocking murder of three teens, the infamous “Sweet Sixteen Killer“ returns on Halloween night to claim a fourth victim. Seventeen-year-old Jamie (Shipka) ignores her overprotective mom’s (Bowen) warning and comes face-to-face with the masked maniac and, on the run for her life, accidentally time-travels to 1987, the year of the original killings. Forced to navigate the unfamiliar and outrageous culture of the 1980s, Jamie teams up with her teen mom (Holt) to take down the killer once and for all, before she’s stuck in the past forever.