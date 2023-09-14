MILLI VANILLI Documentary Set To Premiere In October On Paramount+

Paramount+ has revealed that the new feature-length documentary MILLI VANILLI, which made its world premiere at the 2023 Tribeca Festival, will premiere exclusively on the service Tuesday, October 24 in the U.S. and Canada, and on Wednesday, October 25 in the U.K., Australia, Latin America, Brazil, Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland and Austria.

Produced by MRC and Keep on Running Pictures, MILLI VANILLI tells the story of Robert “Rob” Pilatus and Fabrice “Fab” Morvan, who became fast friends during their youth in Germany. With Rob coming from a broken home and Fab having left an abusive household, they shared a similar upbringing and future goal: to become famous superstars. In a few short years, their dreams came true.

In 1989 their first album went platinum six times in the U.S., and the hit song “Girl You Know It’s True” sold more than 30 million singles worldwide. Rob and Fab, better known as “Milli Vanilli,” became the world’s most popular pop duo in 1990 and won the GRAMMY for Best New Artist. However, their ascension to success came with a devastating price that ultimately led to their infamous undoing.

Having recently premiered at the 2023 Tribeca Festival, MILLI VANILLI will make its West Coast festival debut at the prestigious Mill Valley Film Festival on October 13. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.mvff.com/program/milli-vanilli .

MILLI VANILLI is directed and produced by Luke Korem, and produced by Bradley Jackson, MRC and Keep On Running Pictures in partnership with MTV Entertainment Studios. Hanif Abdurraqib and Kim Marlowe serve as executive producers.