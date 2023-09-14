MONSTERS OF CALIFORNIA: See The Official Trailer For Tom DeLonge’s Directorial Debut!

Blink-182’s Tom DeLonge has a lot going on! Check out the official trailer and out-of-this-world teaser poster for MONSTERS OF CALIFORNIA, his directorial debut.

The film which is written by DeLonge, Ian Miller, and Ben Kull, stars Jack Samson (Zodiac), Casper Van Dien (Starship Troopers), Camille Kostek (Free Guy), Richard Kind (A Serious Man) and Arianne Zucker (Days of our Lives).

Screen Media will release the highly-anticipated flick in theaters and on demand on October 6th.

SYNOPSIS: After discovering research left behind by a missing government agent, Dallas Edwards and his misfit high school friends embark on a righteous and dangerous adventure to uncover a paranormal conspiracy in Southern California that brings them face-to-face with some of the government’s most guarded mysteries.

Additionally, the film features an original score composed by Ilan Rubin and produced by Tom DeLonge and Aaron Rubin.