Rock Legends GUNS N’ ROSES Announce Four New North American Dates

Legendary rockers Guns N’ Roses have revealed four new upcoming dates across Canada and the United States, including stops in Edmonton, Salt Lake City, Denver and Nampa, ID. Tickets will be available starting with the Nightrain presale beginning on September 18th. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on September 20th at 10am local time on gunsnroses.com. Check out the full confirmed itinerary below. Following Guns N’ Roses upcoming dates in September and October, the tour will then conclude in Mexico City with the band headlining Hell & Heaven Festival on November 5th.

This new leg of shows comes following the band’s largest run to date consisting of performances in Europe across stadiums and arenas this year, including acclaimed festival performances at Glastonbury and London’s Hyde Park.

In addition to their US tour, the band recently debuted new music. Listen to Guns N’ Roses new single “Perhaps” HERE and watch the accompanying official music video HERE!

Check out the full confirmed itinerary below. Stay tuned for more from Guns N’ Roses soon!

UPCOMING 2023 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:

Fri Sep 15 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live

Sun Sep 17 – Atlanta, GA – Music Midtown Festival

Wed Sep 20 – Biloxi, MS – Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Sat Sep 23 – Kansas City, MO – Kauffman Stadium

Tue Sep 26 – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome

Thu Sep 28 – Houston, TX – Minute Maid Park

Sun Oct 1 – San Diego, CA – Snapdragon Stadium

Fri Oct 6 – Indio, CA – Power Trip Festival

Sun Oct 8 – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival

Wed Oct 11 – Phoenix, AZ – Chase Field

Sat Oct 14 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Mon Oct 16 – Vancouver, BC – BC Place

Thu Oct 19 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place*

Sun Oct 22 – Nampa, ID – Ford Arena*

Tue Oct 24 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center*

Fri Oct 27 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena*

Sun Nov 05 – Mexico City, MX – Hell & Heaven Festival

* new tour date

ABOUT GUNS N’ROSES

Embedded in popular culture, Guns N’ Roses’ landmark diamond-selling 1987 opus, Appetite For Destruction, stands out as “the best-selling U.S. debut album ever” and “the 11th best-selling U.S. album of all time.” Following its release, Guns N’ Roses shook the world with the one-two punch of the over 7x-platinum Use Your Illusion I and Use Your Illusion II, clinching the top two spots on Billboard’s Top 200 Albums chart upon arrival. With total sales of 100 million units thus far, their catalog also consists of G N’ R Lies (5x-platinum), The Spaghetti Incident? (platinum), Greatest Hits (5x-platinum), and Chinese Democracy (over 6 million worldwide). Not to mention, they are one of the most-streamed rock bands in the world with an average of 27 million monthly listeners on Spotify. The band’s Not In This Lifetime… Tour ranked as the “fourth-highest grossing concert tour of all time,” selling 5 million-plus tickets and included a headline performance at Coachella. Guns N’ Roses never stop with more touring on the horizon and other surprises—the “Nightrain” keeps rolling at full speed.

Guns N’ Roses are Axl Rose (vocals, keyboards), Duff McKagan (bass), Slash (lead guitar), Dizzy Reed (keyboard), Richard Fortus (rhythm guitar), Frank Ferrer (drums), and Melissa Reese (keyboard).