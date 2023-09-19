‘GOOD BURGER 2’ To Be Served Up Hot and Fresh On Paramount+ In November!

Paramount+ has finally unveiled official key art and premiere date for GOOD BURGER 2, the new original movie sequel to the iconic ‘90s feature film based on the sketch from the Nickelodeon comedy series All That. The highly anticipated film sequel follows Dexter Reed (Kenan Thompson) and original cashier Ed (Kel Mitchell), as they reunite in the present day at fast-food restaurant Good Burger with a hilarious new group of employees.

Produced by Nickelodeon Studios, GOOD BURGER 2 is set to premiere in time for the holidays on Wednesday, November 22, exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S and Canada, on Thursday, November 23, 2023 on Paramount+ in the UK and Australia. The film will also be available in additional Paramount+ international markets shortly after.

In addition to Thompson and Mitchell, GOOD BURGER 2 stars Lil Rel Howery (Get Out) as Cecil McNevin, Jillian Bell (Murder Mystery 2) as Katt Boswell, Kamaia Fairburn (Blockbuster) as Mia, Alex R. Hibbert (THE CHI) as Ed2, Fabrizio Guido (Perry Mason) as Mr. Jensen, Elizabeth Hinkler (The Good Doctor) and Emily Hinkler (The Good Doctor) as Cindy and Mindy and Anabel Graetz (Free Guy) as Ruth. The film will also feature surprise celebrity cameos as well as original GOOD BURGER cast members who are reprising their roles: Josh Server as Fizz, Lori Beth Denberg as Connie Muldoon and Carmen Electra as Roxanne.

The original ‘90s sketch first aired on All That in 1994 and was centered around fast-food restaurant Good Burger and its clueless cashier Ed, played by Mitchell from Seasons 1–5. The feature film GOOD BURGER was released worldwide on July 25, 1997, by Paramount Pictures. Later, in the All That revival series in 2019, Mitchell returned to guest star as Ed, who has been working at Good Burger for 20 years as manager of the trainees.

GOOD BURGER 2 is produced by Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell. It was penned by Kevin Kopelow & Heath Seifert (All That, GOOD BURGER), who also serve as executive producers. Johnny Ryan Jr., of Artists for Artists, also serves as an executive producer. Phil Traill (The Middle, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Single Drunk Female) directs and serves as executive producer. James III (Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan, All That) also has been engaged as a writer. Production of the movie for Nickelodeon Studios is overseen by Shauna Phelan and Zack Olin, Co-Heads of Nickelodeon & Awesomeness Live-Action. Brittany Cope and Omar Camacho serve as Nickelodeon’s Executives in Charge of Production.