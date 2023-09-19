STEEL PANTHER Announce ‘On The Prowl Winter Holidaze Tour 2023’

Get your hoes, hoes, hoes ready! On the heels of two headline-making appearances on the current season of America’s Got Talent, California’s greatest export Steel Panther are announcing their upcoming holiday tour in support of their latest album. The On The Prowl Winter Holidaze Tour 2023 is set to kick off this December.

Steel Panther will be stuffing stockings for all the naughty housewives on the 12-city trek that will kick off on December 1 in Cleveland, OH and wrap up in St. Louis, MO on December 17. The tour will make stops in Flint, MI (December 5), Pittsburgh, PA (December 10) and Louisville, KY (December 16) among others. Spreading holiday cheer with Steel Panther are Seattle rockers Moon Fever.

More information on tickets and VIP experiences – which make the perfect holiday gift for anyone – can be found here: https://steelpantherrocks.com/pages/tour.

Steel Panther is currently wrapping up a string of Canadian tour dates before returning to the US and then continuing to South American next month. The band has remaining shows in Thunder Bay, Winnipeg, Regina, Calgary, Edmonton, Dawson Creek, Prince George, Penticton in Canada and then returns to the US to play Billings, MT and Boise, ID. The band continues their plan to spread their love around the globe when they hit Chile, Argentina, Brazil, and Mexico in October. Additional Information on all ticket and VIP packages including meet and greets, exclusive merch items, early entry and more for the On The Prowl World Tour 2023 can be found here: https://steelpantherrocks.com/pages/tour.

On The Prowl Winter Holidaze Tour 2023 Dates

12/1/23 – Cleveland, OH – Temple Live

12/2/23 – Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live at 20 Monroe

12/3/23 – East Moline, IL – The Rust Belt

12/5/23 – Flint, MI – The Machine Shop

12/7/23 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s

12/8/23 – Charles Town, WV – The Event Center at Hollywood Casino

12/10/23 – Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre

12/12/23 – Joliet, IL – The Forge

12/13/23 – Green Bay, WI – EPIC Event Center

12/15/23 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee

12/16/23 – Louisville, KY – Mercury Ballroom

12/17/23 – St. Louis, MO – The Factory

Steel Panther released their sixth studio album On The Prowl worldwide on February 24, 2023. On The Prowl was produced by Steel Panther and brought the band their most-recent #1 Billboard comedy album. The album is currently available for order in multiple configurations including CD, Cassette, and 2 different color variant vinyl records here: https://lnk.to/Panther_OTP. From the opening synth intro of “Never Too Late (To Get Some Pu**y Tonight)” to the thunderous outro of “Sleeping On The Rollaway,” Steel Panther is back with the infectious riffs, pounding drums, unforgettable vocals alongside the witty humor that has earned them a global audience. Songs like “On Your Instagram,” “Magical Vagina” and “One Pump Chump” are sure to fit in on the biggest live stages next to the band’s most-memorable songs. The band has released the music videos from On The Prowl to date: the opener “Never Too Late (To Get Some Pu**y Tonight),” the chart-topping German radio hit “1987” and most-recently their Shark Tank inspired “Friends With Benefits.”

ABOUT STEEL PANTHER:

History falls on two sides of one line. There was the age before Steel Panther—but let’s be honest, no one cares about any of that. And then, there was the age after Steel Panther, which is all that matters. Since Steel Panther clawed their way out of the Sunset Strip and onto the global stage, rock ‘n’ roll has kicked ass once again.

For the uninitiated, Steel Panther was formed in 2000. They have continuously flown the flag for heavy metal higher than anybody this century. 2009’s Feel The Steel announced their arrival as saviors of rock, showing guests such as Corey Taylor of Slipknot and Stone Sour, M. Shadows of Avenged Sevenfold, Justin Hawkins of The Darkness, and Scott Ian of Anthrax how it’s done! On its heels, Balls Out [2011] boasted collaborations with everyone from Chad Kroeger of Nickelback and Nuno Bettencourt to Dane Cook. The group unleashed a string of banging LPs, namely All You Can Eat [2014], Lower The Bar [2017], and Heavy Metal Rules [2019]. Meanwhile, they earned ink from Billboard, Classic Rock, Consequence, Metal Hammer, and more, tallying hundreds of millions of streams views in the process. They’ve logged countless miles on the road (and stolen groupies from) Aerosmith and Stone Sour in addition to leaving festivals such as Download begging for more. Steel Panther is a global phenomenon with five full-length albums, touring across the world, platinum-level You Tube status and high-profile television appearances such as Jimmy Kimmel Live, Larry King Now, FOX NFL Sunday and America’s Got Talent. Now, the quartet—Michael Starr [lead vocals], Satchel [lead guitar], Spyder [bass], and Stix Zadinia [drums]—reach another level altogether on their sixth full-length offering, On The Prowl.

