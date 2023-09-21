CENTRAL PERK COFFEE CO. — First-Ever Permanent Location Coming To Boston October 2023!

OH. MY. GAWD! — Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment with Central Perk Coffee Co. and CenPer Holdings, LLC, has officially announced the debut of Central Perk Coffeehouse in the historic Back Bay neighborhood of Boston, MA opening October 2023. Nestled within a Newbury Street brownstone, this remarkable coffeehouse, inspired by the legendary FRIENDS hang-out, is poised to become a landmark destination where cherished memories, extraordinary coffee and food converge.

Channeling the unforgettable camaraderie of Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Joey, Chandler, and Ross, the inaugural Central Perk Coffeehouse transcends nostalgia, emerging as a fully functioning coffeehouse and contemporary haven that has been brought to life by a team of food, beverage, and design experts including Top Chef and James Beard Award Winner Tom Colicchio and award-winning New York architects, Glen & Co. With a menu that boasts a wide variety of tasty coffee and food options, in a setting that is modern yet reminiscent of the familiar coffeehouse from the beloved TV show, the soul of Central Perk remains intact, promising an unparalleled dining and coffee experience for locals and visitors alike. Two alluring outdoor patios and a charming streetside parklet invite patrons to savor their moments alfresco, while inside, the cozy Orange Sofa room, inspired by the iconic Central Perk couch, and surrounding area are also available to celebrate special moments and gatherings.

“Central Perk was far more than just a coffee shop; it stands as a living testament to the enduring legacy and adoration that fans hold for FRIENDS,” said Peter van Roden, SVP, Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment. “Central Perk Coffeehouse perfectly balances the modern and nostalgic, providing a contemporary atmosphere, complemented by food and beverage offerings that celebrates the iconic series. We are beyond thrilled t0 welcome fans from around the world to Boston, where they can savor a delicious cup of coffee and create new and lasting memories with their friends.”

“We are incredibly excited that the world class city of Boston will be the home of our new Central Perk Coffeehouse,” said Joe Gurdock, CenPer Holdings. “Newbury Street and the city’s Back Bay neighborhood are treasured gems, known and admired around the globe. We are so fortunate to have found the ideal first location for this concept. We can’t wait to open our doors and join the amazing collection of retailers in the community and neighborhood. We look forward to welcoming locals and fans alike to come in daily to create their own stories in this new updated space with a great cup of coffee and fantastic food!”

Culinary Guidance by Top Chef Tom Colicchio

With the benefit of the culinary advice of Top Chef Tom Colicchio, Central Perk Coffeehouse presents an eclectic FRIENDS themed menu that brings forth an array of beverages and dishes, playfully named to pay homage to the beloved characters and moments from the show. From Princess Consuela’s Banana Mocha blend and Chandler’s Chocolate Milk Cold Foam to a selection of beer, wine, and cordials including a creative twist on espresso martinis, there is something to satisfy every craving. Accompanying these exceptional drinks, guests will relish acclaimed Master Baker Melissa Weller’s Signature CP Bagel, Joey’s Meatball Sandwich, Rachel’s Side Salad, Grandma’s Chicken Salad, Weekend at Caesars Salad, Mama’s Little Bakery Cheesecake, and more. Central Perk Coffeehouse transcends the ordinary, where coffee craftsmanship meets culinary excellence creating an unforgettable experience for fans and food enthusiasts alike.

“It’s been a pleasure advising the culinary team at Central Perk as they developed the Coffeehouse’s menu featuring inviting, simple dishes prepared with fresh ingredients and best enjoyed with a cup of coffee or a premium cold brew,” said Tom Colicchio, Creative Advisor & member of CenPer Holdings, LLC.

A Brand Identity and Merchandise Refresh for Today’s Patrons

A dynamic blend of past and present, the 2023 Central Perk Coffeehouse is accompanied by a fresh updated logo and brand identity. This exclusive logo is being revealed initially in the Boston location and on a colorful new capsule collection of exclusive Central Perk Coffee Co. themed apparel, drink and kitchenware, as well as collectibles – all available for purchase at the Newbury Street coffee shop and online at CentralPerk.com. The Company’s six original coffee blends, in various formats (ground, whole bean and compostable capsules), are also available at the Boston location or online either as an a la carte purchase or as a customizable coffee subscription.

As of today, customers can also purchase all 6 coffee blends on Amazon and benefit from free shipping right to their doorstep. The collection features the best-selling single serve Central Perk Variety Pack. All Central Perk Coffee Co. offerings adhere to sustainable sourcing, production, and packaging practices that prioritize responsible environmental stewardship.

Central Perk Coffeehouse is located at 205 Newbury Street, Boston, MA. For updates on the opening date or to order merchandise and savor the rich flavors of Central Perk Coffee at home, visit centralperk.com and follow @centralperk on Instagram.