DEVON ALLMAN & DONAVON FRANKENREITER Officially Break World Record By Performing In All 50 States in 49 Days!

Mission accomplished! Devon Allman and Donavon Frankenreiter have officially broken the World Record for fastest time to play a concert in each of the 50 states by successfully performing 50 shows in every state in 49 days. The rock ‘n’ roll recording artists and longtime friends along with their talented band mates – Matt Grundy (bass), John Lum (drums), David Gomez(percussion, sax), Jackson Stokes (guitar) – just completed the challenge with their final, celebratory performance in California at BeachLife Ranch, the second annual coastal country SoCal festival co-founded by Frankenreiter, where Devon and Donavon were also presented with custom Gibson guitars.

“This was the craziest tour I’ve been a part of,” shares Allman. “It was really a privilege to get to play for so many people in a really compact amount of time. It was a pretty insane idea that I had to try to beat the record, but it was really fun for the whole band and crew to have this goal the whole time. We missed home a lot, but we got to allow a lot of people to turn off the world for a couple of hours and smile and dance and have a good time. That means everything to us. We just want to thank everyone for coming out and supporting us on this crazy endeavor.”

“A once in a lifetime experience playing 50 shows in all 50 states in 49 days,” adds Frankenreiter. “I never thought at the age of 50 that I’d be holding on to a world record. It was the chance of a lifetime, the experience of a lifetime, and the camaraderie between the band and me and Devon was like no other. Once in a lifetime dream come true.”

The See It All American Tour kicked off on August 5th with two shows in one day (Maryland and Pennsylvania) and then crossed the country this summer at a pace that’s never been done, bringing these road warriors to places they’ve never been, traveling over 14,000 miles via bus plus roundtrip flights to Alaska and Hawaii each in one day. The previous record, set in 2003, was all 50 states in 50 days. At each show, Devon and Donavon performed a combined set with the band featuring music from their new collaborative EP, Rollers, as well as hits from their respective solo catalogs, for a show that’s been described as magnetic, fun, and “a hell of a party.” They were also supported nightly by a talented roster of rotating opening acts including Matt Andersen, JD Simo, Matt Costa, Mishka, Jackson Stokes, and Goodnight Texas. Rolling Stone caught up with Devonand Donavon halfway through the journey – PRESS HERE to read. Along the way, Devon and Donavon also shared video recaps of their adventures – head over to their Instagram pages to see how it all went down: @devonallmanofficial and @donavon_frankenreiter.

Before launching the See It All American Tour, Devon and Donavon released Rollers in June via Allman’s Create Records, with its music serving as the tour’s official soundtrack. The 6-song critically acclaimed EP, produced by Luther Dickinson of the multiple Grammy-nominated North Mississippi Allstars, is highlighted by the singles “Calling All You Riders” and “See It All” as well as a guest appearance from Maggie Rose on “We Belong.” PRESS HERE to listen to Rollers.

For more info, visit: www.devonanddonavon.com

About Devon Allman:

Blues Music Award-winning singer, guitarist, songwriter, and producer Devon Allman (son of rock legend Gregg Allman) has appeared at the world’s biggest festivals and co-founded the supergroups Royal Southern Brotherhood and The Allman Betts Band, amassing a recording catalog of 11 albums. Allman also writes a column for Guitar Player Magazine, is endorsed by Gibson guitars, and serves on the board of directors for the National Blues Museum.

FOLLOW DEVON ALLMAN:

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Website

About Donavon Frankenreiter:

For nearly four decades, Donavon Frankenreiter has been travelling the globe, first as a professional surfer and now as a musician. With over a dozen albums under his belt, Frankenreiter has worked it on the touring trail worldwide for three decades, entertaining audiences with his unique blend of laid-back grooves, philosophical lyrics, and soulful delivery. Donavon is a brand ambassador for Flying Embers as well as Sanuk Footwear and also co-owner of Humble Brands, Caddis Eyewear and several other companies.

FOLLOW DONAVON FRANKENREITER:

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Website