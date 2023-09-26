BURNA BOY Announces Dates Foe 16-City ‘I TOLD THEM… TOUR’

Shortly after releasing the highly anticipated visual for fan favorite, “City Boys”, Nigerian artist Burna Boy has returned to announce his I Told Them… Tour. Produced by Live Nation, the 16-city tour kicks off on November 3 at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, marking Burna Boy’s first ever Los Angeles stadium performance, then making stops across North America. in Houston, Chicago, Toronto and more before wrapping up in Atlanta at State Farm Arena on March 9.

This past July, the African Giant brought his GRAMMY® Award-winning music to a sold-out show at Citi Field in NYC, making him the first Nigerian artist to headline a stadium in the U.S commanding a crowd of more than 40,000 fans including celebrities like Busta Rhymes, SZA, NBA star Mo Bamba, NFL Star Larry Ogunjobi and British rapper Dave who also joined Burna on stage for a performance of their hit song “Location.”

This history-making performance shortly followed after his landmark London Stadium performance where he became the first African to headline a stadium in the U.K. and his Madison Square Garden performance where he became the first Nigerian artist to sell out MSG.

The global giant once again made history with his recently released album I TOLD THEM… after it debuted at #1 on the official U.K. Albums chart becoming the first international African artist to earn the title. The project also debuted at #1 in 55 countries on Apple Music and he went on to make his third appearance on the Billboard Hot 100 with the summer anthem “Talibans II” with Byron Messia. Most recently the album’s lead single “Sittin On Top Of The World” feat 21 Savage earned the #1 spot on Rhythmic radio while Burna has just earned a whopping seven nominations at the 2023 BET Hip-Hop Awards including Hip-Hop Artist of the Year, Best Live Performer, Lyricist of the Year, Best Hip Hop Video, Best Collaboration, Song of the Year and Hustler of the Year.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale (details below) beginning Tuesday, September 26. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, September 29 at 10 AM local time at Ticketmaster.com.

PRESALE: Citi is the official card of the I Told Them Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday September 26 at 12PM local time until Thursday September 28 at 10 PM local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

BURNA BOY I TOLD THEM 2023-24 TOUR DATES:

Fri Nov 03 – Los Angeles, CA – BMO Stadium

Sun Nov 05 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Tue Nov 07 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Thu Nov 09 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

Sun Nov 12 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Fri Nov 17 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Sat Nov 18 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Sun Feb 18 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

Wed Feb 21 – Chicago, IL – Wintrust Arena

Thu Feb 22 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

Sat Feb 24 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Wed Feb 28 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Fri Mar 01 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Sat Mar 02 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Thu Mar 07 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Sat Mar 09 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena