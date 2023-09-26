Horror Classic ‘Deadgirl’ To Receive 15th Anniversary Blu-ray Release Via Unearthed Films — Special Features Revealed!

Attention horror fans! Just in time for the spookiest day of the years, Unearthed Films has announced an October 24th release date for a new 15th anniversary Blu-ray edition of directors Gadi Harel and Marcel Sarmiento’s controversial film Deadgirl.

When high school outcasts Rickie and JT find a naked dead girl chained to a table in an abandoned building, they do not expect her to be the living undead. The boys find themselves lured into a dark and twisted journey that will test the limits of both. Featuring searing performances by Shiloh Fernandez and Noah Segan (who won the 2009 Fright Meter Award for Best Actor for his performance), Deadgirl is a horror film that takes you into the darkest recesses of the teenagers’ psyche you won’t soon forget.

The special features include new interviews with co-director Gadi Harel, writer Trent Haaga, actor Noah Segan, actor Shiloh Fernandez, and special makeup effects artist & designer Jim Ojala; a new behind-the-scenes gallery; a new extended makeup FX gallery; audio commentary with the cast & crew; audio commentary by actor Jenny Spain; Exquisite Corpse: The Making of Deadgirl; Jenny Spain’s audition; deleted scenes; a promotional stills gallery; and the theatrical trailer.

Pre-orders for this awesome cult film are now available at this location: https://bit.ly/oldies-deadgirl

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span>