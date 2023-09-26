JOHN MULANEY Announce Dates For New Headlining Comedy Tour ‘John Mulaney In Concert’

Award winning comedian John Mulaney announced today he will be going back on tour solo with a brand new show. The stand-up comedy tour kicks off on November 2 at the Ulster Performing Arts Center in Kingston, NY making stops across the U.S. in Columbus, OH; New Orleans, LA; Tampa, FL and more before wrapping up in Phoenix, AZ at Arizona Financial Theatre on New Years Eve.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning on Wednesday, September 27. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning on Friday, September 29 at 10AM local time at ticketmaster.com.

MORE ABOUT THE SHOW: This event will be a phone-free experience. Use of phones, smart watches and accessories, will not be permitted in the performance space. Upon arrival at the venue, all phones, smart watches and accessories will be secured in individual Yondr pouches that will be opened at the end of the event. Guests maintain possession of their devices at all times, and can access them throughout the event only in designated Phone Use Areas within the venue. All devices will be re-secured in Yondr pouches before returning to the performance space.

JOHN MULANEY IN CONCERT 2023 TOUR DATES:

Thur Nov 02 – Kingston, NY – Ulster Performing Arts Center*

Sat Nov 04 – Troy, NY – Troy Savings Bank Music Hall

Sat Nov 11 – Toledo, OH – Stranahan Theater

Sun Nov 12 – Columbus, OH – Palace Theatre

Thu Nov 16 – Columbia, SC – Township Auditorium

Fri Nov 17 – Athens, GA – The Classic Center Theater*

Sat Nov 18 – Macon, GA – Macon City Auditorium*

Sun Nov 19 – Savannah, GA – Johnny Mercer Theatre

Thur Nov 30 – Hanover, MD – The Hall at Live! Casino & Hotel*

Fri Dec 01 – Reading, PA – Santander Arena

Sat Dec 02 – Norfolk, VA – Chartway Arena

Sun Dec 03 – State College, PA – Bryce Jordan Center

Fri Dec 08 – Biloxi, MS – Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Sat Dec 09 – New Orleans, LA – Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts

Thu Dec 14 – Tampa, FL – Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Fri Dec 15 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live

Thu Dec 21 – Rosemont, IL – Rosemont Theatre

Sun Dec 31 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

*Not a Live Nation Date

ABOUT JOHN MULANEY

John Mulaney is a two-time Emmy and WGA award-winning writer, actor, and comedian.

Mulaney can be seen in his latest Netflix stand up special, BABY J. Released in April 2023, Mulaney converts his personal turmoil into comedic brilliance, which earned him 2023 Emmy nominations in Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) and Outstanding Writing For A Variety Special. On tour, he has sold out massive venues around North America from Madison Square Garden multiple times to the Hollywood Bowl. His 2023 tour dates have included shows across US, Europe and Australia.

In 2018, John Mulaney traveled the United States with sold out Kid Gorgeous tour, which was later released as a Netflix stand-up special and won the Emmy for Outstanding Writing in a Variety Special; In 2015, he released The Comeback Kid, also a Netflix original, which The AV Club called the “best hour of his career;” In 2012, his Comedy Central special New In Town had Ken Tucker of Entertainment Weekly hailing him as “one of the best stand-up comics alive.”

John Mulaney has been invited to host?Saturday Night Live?five times. He began writing for SNL in 2008 and created memorable characters such as ‘Stefon’ with Bill Hader and appeared as a “Weekend Update” correspondent. He has written for IFC’s Documentary Now! and Netflix’s Big Mouth, on which he voices the character of Andrew. In December 2019, the critically acclaimed and Emmy nominated musical variety special? John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch debuted on Netflix.

He’s also starred on Broadway in the runaway hit written and performed alongside Nick Kroll in Oh, Hello On Broadway.? The duo have since released a Netflix special of the same name, as well as Oh, Hello: The P’dcast, based off their characters Gil Faizon and George St. Geegland.