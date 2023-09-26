MORGAN WALLEN Announces Dates For ‘One Night At A Time 2024’

Morgan Wallen has announced that he will be extending the tour into 2024 with 10 additional stadium shows. A rotating lineup of guests including Bailey Zimmerman, Jelly Roll, Jon Pardi, Lainey Wilson, Nate Smith, Bryan Martin, Lauren Watkins and Ella Langley will join for support. Wallen’s coast-to-coast run will include stops in Nashville, TN; Arlington, TX; Las Vegas, NV and more.

“Thank y’all for an insanely fun and fulfilling 2023 tour,” Wallen shares. “It was impossible for me to hit every stadium that I wanted to in 2023, so we’re gonna keep this tour going in 2024. See y’all out there!”

Tickets for One Night At A Time 2024 will be using advance registration to ensure more tickets get into the hands of fans directly by helping to filter out bots from the ticket purchase process. Fans can register now through Sunday, Oct. 1 at 11:59 PM PTHERE. Once registration closes, fans will be randomly selected to receive a day/time of the presale along with a code that grants them access to the presale.

Fans who previously purchased tickets for the canceled Oxford show on Saturday, April 23, 2023 will have access to an early presale. Details will be sent directly to ticket holders via email.

The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but may include premium tickets, a guided backstage tour, group photo on the stage, invitation to the Morgan Wallen VIP Lounge, VIP-exclusive gift item & more. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

Wallen’s One Night At A Time World Tour, produced by Live Nation in North America and Frontier Touring for Australia/New Zealand, kicked off overseas in March with shows in New Zealand and Australia, before returning stateside with record-breaking stops at Detroit’s Ford Field, Columbus’s Ohio Stadium and more.

The tour is named after Wallen’s third studio album One Thing At A Time, which arrived in March as the No. 1 album on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart, where it remained for 12 consecutive weeks; the most at the top for a Country album in over 30 years. It currently remains in the top 10 alongside his 6x platinum ACM Album of the Year, Dangerous: The Double Album, Billboard’s longest running Top 10 album in history for a solo artist.

Recent chart-topper “Last Night” became his fastest-climbing No. 1 to-date (with just 11 weeks) and the fastest-charting No. 1 since 2015, remaining atop the all-genre Billboard 100 chart for 16 weeks; the longest running No. 1 solo song in Hot 100 history. “Last Night” was the most-streamed song of the summer, becoming the first song by a country artist to land the top spot on Spotify’s “Songs of the Summer” list.

Wallen currently has two hits top 10-and-climbing on country radio: “Everything I Love,” which interpolated The Allman Brothers’ “Midnight Rider,” and the self-confident track “Thinkin’ Bout Me.”

Three dollars ($3) of every ticket sold for U.S. dates benefits the Morgan Wallen Foundation (MWF) which supports programs for youth with a focus on sports and music. To-date, Wallen has supported community revitalization efforts for ballparks in local neighborhoods in some touring cities, including Boston and Chicago, and MWF recently donated $500k to Habitat For Humanity of Greater Nashville’s Parkwood community transformation project. MWF has also provided funding for nonprofits such as Mr. Holland’s Opus Foundation, Make-A-Wish, The Salvation Army and National Museum of African American Music. For more information, please visit www.morganwallenfoundation.org.

Boot Barn, the nation’s leading lifestyle retailer of western and work-related footwear and apparel, will be joining Wallen on the road for his 2024 tour.

Morgan Wallen Newly Announced 2024 Tour Dates:

Thurs, April 4 // Indianapolis, IN // Lucas Oil Stadium* % @ !

Sat, April 20 // Oxford, MS // Vaught-Hemingway Stadium* % @ !

Thurs, May 2 // Nashville, TN // Nissan Stadium* % @ !

Thurs, June 20 // Minneapolis, MN // U.S. Bank Stadium* % @ =

Thurs, June 27 // Denver, CO // Empower Field at Mile High* – @ =

Thurs, July 11 // Tampa, FL // Raymond James Stadium* ~ @ =

Thurs, July 18 // Charlotte, NC // Bank of America Stadium* % @ =

Thurs, July 25 // Arlington, TX // AT&T Stadium* ~ @ =

Thurs, Aug 1 // Kansas City, MO // GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium* ? @ <

Thurs, Aug 8 // Las Vegas, NV // Allegiant Stadium* ~ @ <

Morgan Wallen Previously Announced Tour Dates:

Thurs, Sept 28 // Winnipeg, MB // Canada Life Centre & %

Fri, Sept 29 // Saskatoon, SK // SaskTel Centre & %

Sat, Sept 30 // Calgary, AB // Scotiabank Saddledome & %

Tues, Oct 3 // Vancouver, BC // Rogers Arena & %

Wed, Oct 4 // Vancouver, BC // Rogers Arena & %

Sat, Oct 7 // Tacoma, WA // Tacoma Dome & %

Fri, Nov 10 // Atlanta, GA // Truist Park* $ % +

Sat, Nov 11 // Atlanta, GA // Truist Park* $ & %

Thurs, Nov 16 // Austin, TX // Moody Center % @

Sat, Nov 18 // Houston, TX // Minute Maid Park* # @

Sun, Dec. 3 // London, UK // The O2 > %

Sun, April 28, 2024 // Indio, CA // Stagecoach ^

Thurs, May 9, 2024 // Hershey, PA // Hersheypark Stadium* & !

Sat, May 11, 2024 // Philadelphia, PA // Citizens Bank Park* $ & !

Fri, May 17, 2024 // East Rutherford, NJ // MetLife Stadium* $ & @

Sat, May 18, 2024 // East Rutherford, NJ // MetLife Stadium* $ & @

Sun, June 2, 2024 // Panama City Beach, FL // Gulf Coast Jam ^

Thurs, June 6, 2024 // Virginia Beach, VA // Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach & !

Fri, June 7, 2024 // Virginia Beach, VA // Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach & !

Sat, June 8, 2024 // Myrtle Beach, SC // Carolina Country Music Festival ^

* Stadium Dates

^ Festival Dates

& ERNEST

> Larry Fleet

# HARDY

< Ella Langley

+ Dylan Marlowe

= Bryan Martin

$ Parker McCollum

~ Jelly Roll

– Jon Pardi

@ Nate Smith

! Lauren Watkins

? Lainey Wilson

% Bailey Zimmerman

About Morgan Wallen:

Hailed by Billboard for making “his superstar arrival as a touring artist” in 2022, CMA Entertainer of the Year nominee Morgan Wallen continues to reign as one of Country’s top tours, as his massive One Night At A Time World Tour remains in the top five on Pollstar’s LIVE75 chart. Spanning 25 stadium-plays across 5 countries and 3 continents, plus arenas, amphitheaters and festivals, Wallen’s 57-show 2023 One Night At A Time World Tour delivers the man the New York Times dubbed “one of the biggest stars in pop, period” to fans worldwide. Wallen continues to shatter records, becoming the largest weekend ever for Ohio Stadium (surpassing attendance records previously held by George Strait and Taylor Swift) and the only act to play twice in one tour. $3 from every U.S. ticket sold will benefit the Morgan Wallen Foundation.

With over 24.5 billion on-demand streams and nine chart-toppers at Country radio, the East Tennessean’s latest, “Last Night,” became his fastest-climbing No. 1 to-date (with just 11 weeks) and the fastest-charting No. 1 since 2015, remaining atop the all-genre Billboard 100 chart for 16 weeks; the longest running No. 1 solo song in Hot 100 history. Wallen’s recently released third studio album, One Thing At A Time, reigned atop the all-genre Billboard 200 chart for 12 consecutive weeks, the most at the top for a Country album in over 30 years; and currently remains in the top 10 alongside his 6x platinum sophomore album,Dangerous: The Double Album (Big Loud/Mercury/Republic Records); Billboard’s longest running Top 10 album in history for a solo artist (with 137 total weeks spent in the top 10, eclipsing Adele’s 21 and Bruce Springsteen’s Born In The USA).