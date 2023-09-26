NOAH KAHAN Adds Seven Additional Shows To 2024 ‘We’ll All Be Here Forever Tour’

Hot on the heels of his 202 tour announcement, Noah Kahan has revealed seven additional dates in North America on his 2024 We’ll All Be Here Forever Tour. Produced by Live Nation, the 39-date leg now includes second shows in Toronto, Ashville, Nashville, St. Paul, Denver, New York and Boston, with Kahan performing two nights at legendary venues like Madison Square Garden and Bridgestone Arena. The tour will now wrap with back to back shows on Thursday, July 18th and Friday, July 19th at Boston’s iconic stadium, Fenway Park, with support from special guests Mt. Joy.

The We’ll All Be Here Forever Tour will see the critically acclaimed Vermont singer and songwriter playing the biggest venues of his career thus far—solidifying his widely successful breakout year.

PRESALE: Fans who previously registered may have the opportunity to participate in the Advance Registration Presale in North America on Wednesday, September 27th. Fans will be randomly selected to receive a code that grants them access to the presale. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale.

GENERAL ONSALE: A limited number of tickets will be available during a general onsale starting Friday, September 29th at 10 AM local time at ticketmaster.com while supplies last.

FACE VALUE EXCHANGE: Noah Kahan wants to give fans, not resellers, the best chance to buy tickets at face value. If fans purchase tickets for a show and can’t attend, they’ll have the option to resell them to other fans at the original price paid on Ticketmaster’s Face Value Exchange. To help protect the Face Value Exchange, Noah Kahan has also chosen to make tickets for this tour mobile only and restricted from transfer. This applies to all shows except those in New York and Colorado where Face Value Exchange cannot be mandated. Please note, a valid bank account or debit card within the country of the event is required to sell on the Face Value Exchange.

On Sunday night, Noah made a surprise appearance during Zach Bryan’s headline set at Pilgrimage Music Festival to perform their new collaboration “Sarah’s Place.” This follows his performance last week at the Ryman Auditorium with The Milk Carton Kids for the 2023 Americana Honors and Awards. Not to mention, Kahan recently enlisted Lizzy McAlpinefor a newly recorded version of his deeply moving fan favorite, “Call Your Mom.” Written about giving unconditional support to a loved one during life’s darkest moments, Noah first debuted the touching collaboration last month at his sold-out show at Los Angeles’ Greek Theater. The track was released to widespread praise from the likes of Rolling Stone, Consequence, Grammy.com, NYLON, V Magazine, UPROXX, and many more.

Additionally, Noah graced the cover of Pollstar’s September issue and spoke about his incredible rise over the past year—read the story HERE. Kahan also was named on the 2023 TIME100 Next list—read two-time Olympic gold medalist and most decorated World Cup alpine skier in history Mikaela Shiffrin’s tribute to him HERE.

In July, Kahan teamed up with GRAMMY® Award-nominated global superstar Post Malone for a new version of his latest single “Dial Drunk”—listen HERE. “Dial Drunk,” which peaked at #1 on both the Alternative and AAA Radio Charts, is featured on his album Stick Season (We’ll All Be Here Forever), an extension of 2022’s Stick Season and his most successful offering to date. Stick Season was just recently Certified Gold, and the breakout title track was Certified Platinum. It debuted at #3 on Billboard 200 Chart, #1 on Top Americana/Folk Albums Chart, #1 on Billboard Top Alternative Albums Chart, #1 on Billboard Top Rock Albums Chart, and more. Impressively, Noah became the 5th artist in history with 18 songs on Billboard Hot Rock & Alternative Charts in one week, alongside David Bowie and Taylor Swift.

In addition to the many notable dates on his 2023 “Stick Season Fall Tour” and performing to the largest audiences of his career, Noah recently drew massive crowds of thousands this summer at Boston Calling, Bonnaroo, Summerfest, Lollapalooza, Outside Lands, and more. He will also be playing Austin City Limits next month.

WE’LL ALL BE HERE FOREVER TOUR 2024 EUROPE + UK DATES – PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED:

Thu Feb 08 Dublin, IE 3Arena – SOLD OUT *

Sat Feb 10 Glasgow, UK OVO Hydro*

Sun Feb 11 Leeds, UK First Direct Arena *

Tue Feb 13 Cardiff, UK Cardiff International Arena – SOLD OUT *

Wed Feb 14 London, UK OVO Arena Wembley – SOLD OUT *

Thurs Feb 15 London, UK OVO Arena Wembley *

Sat Feb 17 Paris, FR L’Olympia – SOLD OUT *

Sun Feb 18 Cologne, DE Palladium – SOLD OUT *

Wed Feb 21 Berlin, DE Columbiahalle *

Fri Feb 23 Copenhagen, DK K.B. Hallen *

Sun Feb 25 Amsterdam, NL AFAS Live – SOLD OUT *

Mon Feb 26 Brussels, BE Forest National *

WE’LL ALL BE HERE FOREVER TOUR 2024 NORTH AMERICA DATES:

Tue Mar 26 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

Thu Mar 28 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome

Fri Mar 29 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place

Sat Mar 30 Saskatoon, SK SaskTel Centre

Tue Apr 02 Winnipeg, MB Canada Life Centre

Sat Apr 06 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

Sun Apr 07 London, ON Budweiser Gardens

Tue Apr 09 Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre

Wed Apr 10 Quebec City, QC Videotron Centre

Sat Apr 13 Montreal, QC Bell Centre

Sun April 14 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena – NEW DATE

Mon May 20 Asheville, NC ExploreAsheville.com Arena – NEW DATE

Wed May 22 Asheville, NC ExploreAsheville.com Arena

Fri May 24 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena – NEW DATE

Sat May 25 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

Tue May 28 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center

Wed May 29 Burgettstown, PA The Pavilion at Star Lake

Tue Jun 04 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

Wed Jun 05 Kansas City, MO Azura Amphitheatre *

Fri Jun 07 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center

Sat Jun 08 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center – NEW DATE

Tue Jun 11 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion

Wed Jun 13 Houston, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Fri Jun 14 Austin, TX Moody Center

Tue Jun 18 Chula Vista, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Fri Jun 21 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl

Tue Jun 25 Denver, CO Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre *

Wed Jun 26 Denver, CO Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre * – NEW DATE

Sat Jun 29 George, WA The Gorge

Mon Jul 01 Ridgefield, WA RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Wed Jul 03 Wheatland, CA Toyota Amphitheatre

Fri Jul 05 Berkeley, CA The Greek Theatre *

Sat Jul 06 Berkeley, CA The Greek Theatre *

Tue Jul 09 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre

Sat Jul 13 East Troy, WI Alpine Valley Music Theatre

Mon Jul 15 New York, NY Madison Square Garden – NEW DATE

Tue Jul 16 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

Thu Jul 18 Boston, MA Fenway Park ^ – NEW DATE

Fri Jul 19 Boston, MA Fenway Park ^

* Non-Live Nation Date

^ With Mt. Joy

ABOUT NOAH KAHAN

Over the past year, Vermont singer & songwriter Noah Kahan has exploded from his New England roots into the global mainstream and has been touted as one of 2023’s biggest and best new artists. At the core of his music are vulnerable lyrics and an unfiltered yet relatable honesty, as the critically acclaimed artist pens songs straight from the heart and cracks jokes with his signature, self-deprecating sense of humor. Across his three albums and an EP, Kahan has garnered global renown for his singular mix of Folk and Americana, landing more than two billion streams, a Platinum Certification for his hit single “Stick Season,” and collaborations with the likes of Post Malone, Lizzy McAlpine, Joy Oladokun, and GRAMMY-nominated artists Julia Michaels and Wesley Schulz of The Lumineers. His widely adored, Gold-Certified album, Stick Season, is inspired by his New England roots and earliest musical inspirations—from Paul Simon to Yusuf Islam (Cat Stevens)—conveying a vivid representation of what he loves, fears, and struggles with most passionately. Noah has been on his sold-out “Stick Season Tour” across North America since the album’s release last year, selling half-a-million tickets to date and performing in the biggest venues of his career, with stadium and arena dates revealed for 2024. In June, he released an extended version of Stick Season (We’ll All Be Here Forever), which has gone on to surpass sales of the original and shows no signs of slowing down. His latest single, “Dial Drunk,” has already amassed millions of streams and a slew of critical acclaim, cementing Noah Kahan as one of the most successful breakout artists of the year.

