Netflix has unleashed the official trailer for the highly-anticipated new series from visionary creator Adi Shankar — Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix. The series will be available worldwide on Netflix starting on October 19th.

Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix is a homage to the early ‘90s; it is set in 1992, where the country formerly known as the USA is now a technocracy called Eden, ruled by propaganda and corruption. After being betrayed by his boyfriend, super-soldier Dolph Laserhawk is locked up in a maximum-security prison called Supermaxx. Under the order of the prison’s shadowy Warden, Dolph is forced to lead a team of outcasts on high-risk undercover missions.

Additionally, the series will feature a retro-futuristic musical score composed by electronic musician and producer Oscillian, who specializes in cinematic Synthwave and Darkwave.

The series stars Nathaniel Curtis as Dolph Laserhawk, Mark Ebulue as Marcus Holloway, Boris Hiestand as Alex, Adi Shankar as Niji Six, and “Ballak as Bullfrog. New additions to the voice cast include Caroline Ford as The Warden, David Menkin as Rayman, Courtney Mae-Briggs as Jade, Glenn Wrage as Pay’J, and Daniel York Loh as Pagan Min.

Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix is Ubisoft Film & Television’s first adult animation series. Adi Shankar is the creator and executive producer; Helene Juguet, Hugo Revon, and Gerard Guillemot are producing for Ubisoft Film & Television; and Bobbypills is the animation studio, with Mehdi Leffad serving as director of the show and “Balak” as the studio’s creative director.