James “Murr” Murray (Impractical Jokers) Kicks Off New Comedy Tour!

James S. Murray is a writer, executive producer, and comedian, best known as “Murr” on the hit TV show Impractical Jokers on truTV and The Misery Index on TBS. For more than a decade, Murr and his lifelong friends Sal, Joe & Q have been making audiences laugh across the country—and now he’s bringing the laughs to you!

Murr Live is a hysterical INTERACTIVE stand-up comedy show like you’ve never seen! Hangout with Murr as he tells funny stories, shows off his own personal never-before-seen videos from Impractical Jokers, and plays Impractical Jokers LIVE with the audience! Tickets available for purchase here .

Speaking on the upcoming tour, Murr says “For 13 years, America has seen me probed, prodded, poked and posed nude on Impractical Jokers. Now, America can see me perform live in a hysterical night of comedy!”

James “Murr” Murray Tour Dates :

09/29/23 – Dania Beach, FL @ Dania Improv Comedy Theatre (Two Shows)

09/30/23 – Dania Beach, FL @ Dania Improv Comedy Theatre (Two Shows)

10/01/23 – Dania Beach, FL @ Dania Improv Comedy Theatre

10/20/23 – Knoxville, TN @ Knoxville Civic Auditorium

10/21/23 – Louisville, KY @ Brown Theatre

10/22/23 – Charleston, WV @ Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center

10/26/23 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

10/27/23 – Mount Pleasant, MI @ Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort * (Two Shows)

10/28/23 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

10/29/23 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Embassy Theatre

11/04/23 – Providence, RI @ Comedy Connection East Providence (Two Shows)

11/05/23 – Providence, RI @ Comedy Connection East Providence (Two Shows)

11/10/23 – Springfield, MO @ Gillioz Theatre

11/11/23 – Tulsa, OK @ Tulsa Theater

11/17/23 – Omaha, NE @ Holland Performing Arts Center

11/18/23 – Tucson, AZ @ Linda Ronstadt Music Hall

11/19/23 – San Diego, CA @ Balboa Theater

12/07/23 – Chesterfield, MO @ The Factory

12/09/23 – Chattanooga, TN @ The Walker Theatre

12/10/23 – Albany, GA @ Municipal Auditorium

12/14/23 – Albany, NY @ The Egg

12/15/23 – Tysons, VA @ Capital One Hall

12/16/23 – Roanoke, VA @ Berglund Performing Arts Theatre

12/17/23 – Norfolk, VA @ Harrison Opera House

1/22-26/24 – Miami, FL @ Impractical Jokers & Eric Andre Get Shipfaced

* = Impractical Jokers show

Connect with Murr :

Facebook | Instagram | TikTok | Twitter | Website