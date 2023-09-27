James “Murr” Murray (Impractical Jokers) Kicks Off New Comedy Tour!

James S. Murray is a writer, executive producer, and comedian, best known as “Murr” on the hit TV show Impractical Jokers on truTV and The Misery Index on TBS. For more than a decade, Murr and his lifelong friends Sal, Joe & Q have been making audiences laugh across the country—and now he’s bringing the laughs to you!
Murr Live is a hysterical INTERACTIVE stand-up comedy show like you’ve never seen! Hangout with Murr as he tells funny stories, shows off his own personal never-before-seen videos from Impractical Jokers, and plays Impractical Jokers LIVE with the audience! Tickets available for purchase here.
Speaking on the upcoming tour, Murr says “For 13 years, America has seen me probed, prodded, poked and posed nude on Impractical Jokers. Now, America can see me perform live in a hysterical night of comedy!”
James “Murr” Murray Tour Dates:
09/29/23 – Dania Beach, FL @ Dania Improv Comedy Theatre (Two Shows)
09/30/23 – Dania Beach, FL @ Dania Improv Comedy Theatre (Two Shows)
10/01/23 – Dania Beach, FL @ Dania Improv Comedy Theatre
10/20/23 – Knoxville, TN @ Knoxville Civic Auditorium
10/21/23 – Louisville, KY @ Brown Theatre
10/22/23 – Charleston, WV @ Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center
10/26/23 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom
10/27/23 – Mount Pleasant, MI @ Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort * (Two Shows)
10/28/23 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
10/29/23 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Embassy Theatre
11/04/23 – Providence, RI @ Comedy Connection East Providence (Two Shows)
11/05/23 – Providence, RI @ Comedy Connection East Providence (Two Shows)
11/10/23 – Springfield, MO @ Gillioz Theatre
11/11/23 – Tulsa, OK @ Tulsa Theater
11/17/23 – Omaha, NE @ Holland Performing Arts Center
11/18/23 – Tucson, AZ @ Linda Ronstadt Music Hall
11/19/23 – San Diego, CA @ Balboa Theater
12/07/23 – Chesterfield, MO @ The Factory
12/09/23 – Chattanooga, TN @ The Walker Theatre
12/10/23 – Albany, GA @ Municipal Auditorium
12/14/23 – Albany, NY @ The Egg
12/15/23 – Tysons, VA @ Capital One Hall
12/16/23 – Roanoke, VA @ Berglund Performing Arts Theatre
12/17/23 – Norfolk, VA @ Harrison Opera House
1/22-26/24 – Miami, FL @ Impractical Jokers & Eric Andre Get Shipfaced
* = Impractical Jokers show
