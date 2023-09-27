ROY WOOD JR. and JORDAN KLEPPER Announce 2024 ‘America: For The Last Time’ Co-Headlining Tour

Roy Wood Jr. and Jordan Klepper are bringing “evenings of comedy celebrating America before it explodes and sinks into the ocean” on their America: For The Last Time Tour. Roy and Jordan will riff on today’s headlines, debate the good and the bad, and share stories from their time covering politics – from The Daily Show, to MAGA rallies, to the White House Correspondents Dinner. Whether it’s fielding audience questions or grilling a local baby-kisser, they promise half baked analysis with 100% confidence.

Produced by Live Nation, the exclusive 5-city tour kicks off on January 12th at Warner Theatre in Washington, DC, of course, making stops across the U.S. in Charlottesville, Grand Rapids, and Ann Arbor before wrapping up in Indianapolis at The Egyptian Room At Old National Centre on January 27th.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning Wednesday, September 27th. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, September 29th at 10 AM local time at Ticketmaster.com.

AMERICA: FOR THE LAST TIME TOUR DATES:

Fri Jan 12 — Washington, DC – Warner Theatre

Sat Jan 13 — Charlottesville, VA — Paramount Theatre

Thu Jan 25 — Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live at 20 Monroe

Fri Jan 26 — Ann Arbor, MI — Michigan Theater

Sat Jan 27 — Indianapolis, IN — Egyptian Room At Old National Centre

About Roy Wood Jr.

Roy Wood Jr. is a comedian, an Emmy-nominated documentary producer for the PBS documentary The Neutral Ground, and a correspondent on Comedy Central’s Emmy-winning The Daily Show. This year, Wood Jr. guest hosted The Daily Show and headlined the White House Correspondents’ Dinner to its highest ratings since 2017. He can currently be seen in Steven Soderbergh’s comedy mini series COMMAND Z opposite Michael Cera. He recently appeared in a leading role on-screen opposite Jon Hamm in the Paramount feature CONFESS, FLETCH. On the TV side, Wood Jr. has guest starred and recurred on hit shows such as ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING, SPACE FORCE, BETTER CALL SAUL, THE LAST OG and FLATBUSH MISDEMEANORS.

In 2017, he was named the new host of Comedy Central’s storytelling series, THIS IS NOT HAPPENING. His first Comedy Central one-hour stand-up special, FATHER FIGURE, premiered in 2017. His second Comedy Central one-hour stand-up special, “Roy Wood Jr.: No One Loves You,” premiered in 2019. His His third Comedy Central special, “Imperfect Messenger” premiered in 2021 and was named one of Vulture’s “Best Comedy Specials of 2021”.

About Jordan Klepper

Jordan Klepper is perhaps best known for his work with The Daily Show and his multiple Emmy nominated specials focusing on the political world. From covering the gun safety debate (Jordan Klepper Solves Guns) to his docuseries on the world of activism (Klepper on Comedy Central) Jordan has witnessed an insurrection, capsized a boat with pipeline protestors, interviewed a President and been arrested and locked up in Fulton County Jail. He also travels the globe with his segment “Fingers The Pulse” which has racked up hundreds of millions of views. Klepper wrote, starred and executive produced “Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse: Into The MagaVerse,” “Fingers The Midterms” (the most watched special on Comedy Central) and “Hungary for Democracy,” the latter of which garnered him a Walter Cronkite Award for Excellence in TV Political Journalism. He executive produced and hosted “The Opposition” and “Klepper” on Comedy Central, which was called “A fresh, powerful interpretation of news” by the Detroit Free Press. In addition to being a correspondent on the Peabody Award Winning Daily Show for nearly a decade, he’s branched out into the podcast space co-hosting StarTalk with Neil deGrasse Tyson, co-hosting Kasich and Klepper (with former Governor John Kasich) as well as the Webby award winning “Fingers The Conspiracy” which took a deep dive into the world of conspiracy. Beyond his work in comedy, Klepper has chronicled his experiences in the world of politics from essays on CBS Morning to Op-Ed’s in the Boston Globe. He’s also been seen on CNN, MSNBC, HBO’s “Night of Too Many Stars,” Netflix’s “The Who’s Who Show” and voices Pete on Disney’s “The Ghost and Molly McGee.