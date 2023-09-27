SUM 41 Sign To Rise Records and Unleash Infectious New Single “Landmines”

Grammy-nominated band Sum 41 make a boisterous return with “Landmines”, their newest single and first release on Rise Records. “Landmines” is a testament of going to hell and back for the ones that matter – vocalist Deryck Whibley paints a picture of dodging shrapnel and smoke, but valiantly holding on to the ones you love. The chorus is an instant crowd-pleaser with anthemic chants that pull a room together, glued by drum fills that shake the ground as hard as the metaphorical landmines.

The track is paired alongside a brand new music video that finds the band transforming prom from the class of 1998 into a raucous rock show-turned-foodfight, thrusting Sum 41 and their fans back to the early days of their career.

Although Sum 41 may have announced the impending closing of their chapter, “Landmines” proves that the pop punk legends are going out with a bang.

“Landmines” is available to stream now at https://sum41.lnk.to/Landmines and on YouTube. Check out the official video below!

“When I wrote Landmines I had no intention of writing an old school “pop punk” song. It just came out really quickly and I knew right away that this song felt special to me,” shares Whibley.

Next month, Sum 41 will be performing on October 21 and October 22 at When We Were Young in Las Vegas, Nevada. The band is also performing a set at a sold-out When We Were Young Sideshow on October 20 at Brooklyn Bowl alongside Bowling For Soup, Plain White T’s, Your Broken Hero, and more.

Looking back at the band’s storied 27 year career, Sum 41 has firmly cemented their place in rock history with over 15 million records sold worldwide, multiple Billboard Charting releases, a Grammy Award nomination, 2 Juno Awards (7 nominations), a Kerrang! Award in 2002, multiple Alternative Press Music Awards, and countless other accolades.

Upcoming Sum 41 Tour Dates:

October 20 – Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl

October 21 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young 2023

October 22 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young 2023

