REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER Set For Return On Friday, September 28th — Guest Lineup Announced!

REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER returns FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 29 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/7:00-8:00 p.m. PT). Allowing Maher to offer his unique perspective on contemporary issues, the show continues with its opening monologue, one-on-one interviews with notable guests, roundtable discussions with panelists, and its signature “New Rules.” The series airs on HBO and is available to stream on Max.

This week features a one-on-one interview with Gov. Ron DeSantis, Republican Governor of Florida who is currently running to be the 2024 Republican nominee for President. This week’s panel discussion includes Sam Harris, host of the “Making Sense” podcast; and Mary Katharine Ham, co-host of the “Getting Hammered” podcast and author of “End of Discussion: How The Left’s Outrage Industry Shuts Down Debate, Manipulates Voters and Makes America Less Free (and Fun).”

The Hollywood Reporter observed, “Amid a bleak talk show landscape, Maher achieves the unthinkable: He consistently gets people talking.”

Maher headlined his first special on the network in 1989 and has starred in 12 HBO solo specials to date.

The executive producers of REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER are Bill Maher, Sheila Griffiths, Marc Gurvitz, Dean Johnsen, Billy Martin; co-executive producer, Chris Kelly; producer, Matt Wood; director, Paul Casey.