ROB ZOMBIE’S ‘House of 1000 Corpses’ Rises From The Grave (and Returns To Theaters) In Celebration of 20th Anniversary!

20 years of sheer terror! — Rob Zombie’s cult classic, “House Of 1,000 Corpses,” is ready to open its doors once again, as the cult hit horror-show returns to theaters nationwide this October, as part of Fathom Events’ popular Fright Fest lineup.

The special 20TH Anniversary screenings will take place on Sunday, October 8 at 4pm and 7pm local time, and Wednesday, October 11 at 7pm local time.

Cruising across the country to uncover offbeat tourist traps and urban legends, four friends get more than they bargained for when a pitstop at Captain Spaulding’s Museum Of Monsters And Madmen sends them on a hunt for the final resting place of mythic maniac Dr. Satan. With their car stalled and the rain pouring down, the foursome take solace at the nearby Firefly residence—kicking off an odyssey of terror that will bring them face-to-face with evil itself. “House Of 1,000 Corpses” which stars Sheri Moon Zombie, Rainn Wilson, Sid Haig, Walton Goggins, Bill Moseley, and Karen Black, is the directorial debut by shock rock icon Rob Zombie.

Each screening includes an exclusive featurette created for Fathom by Rob Zombie, reflecting on this modern cult favorite.

Tickets for the event can be purchased at Fathom Events or at participating theater box offices. For a complete list of theater locations, visit the Fathom Events website(theater locations are subject to change).