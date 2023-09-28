SAMANTHA FISH and JESSE DAYTON Debut Official Video For “Lover On The Side”

Following the release of their critically acclaimed album “Death Wish Blues,” Samantha Fish and Jesse Dayton are pleased to announce the release of their new single “Lover On TheSide.” The single and music video are released ahead of the duo’s “Death Wish Blues” October 2023 UK Tour. The highly anticipated UK tour teams two wild talents together onstage, an uncommon and fiery pairing of two bandleader guitar heroes trading lead vocal and guitar duties.

The UK tour kicks off at The Fire Station in Sunderland on October 19th and finishes onOctober 30th with a sold-out show at London’s legendary 100 Club. Tickets for all concerts are available from alttickets, Gigantic, Ticketmaster, samanthafish.com and jessedayton.com.

Special guests are Canadian roots rockers The Commoners. Fans of classic rock will be familiar with their singles “Fill My Cup,” “Find A Better Way,” and “Too Much” that received heavy airplay on Planet Rock.

Samantha and Jesse will be doing an HMV instore signing event that will take place at in Birmingham at on Saturday October 28th.

On the UK tour, Samantha and Jesse will perform songs from their new album “Death WishBlues” including the new single “Lover On The Side,” and the radio smash “Deathwish.” Samantha will also perform songs from her 2021 album “Faster” featuring the singles “Twisted Ambition”, “All Ice, No Whiskey”, “Better Be Lonely” and the title track “Faster”. Samantha will also perform songs from her back catalogue including the popular “Bulletproof” from her 2019 album, “Kill Or Be Kind.”

After launching her recording career in 2009, Samantha Fish established herself as a rising star in the contemporary blues world. The charismatic singer-guitarist-songwriter has earned a reputation as a rising guitar hero and powerful live performer, while releasing a series of acclaimed albums that have shown her restless creative spirit consistently pushing her in new, exciting, and often unexpected musical directions.

The New York Times called Fish, “An impressive blues guitarist who sings with sweet power,” and “One of the genre’s most promising young talents.” Her hometown paper, the Kansas City Star wrote: “Samantha Fish has kicked down the door of the patriarchal blues club and displays more imagination and creativity than some blues veterans exhibit over the course of their careers.”

Samantha believes her musical future is an open road. “I’m never going be a traditional blues artist, because that’s not who I am,” she says. “But it’s all the Blues for me. When Muddy Waters and Howlin’ Wolf came out, what they were doing didn’t sound like anything that had been done in Blues before. You’ve got to keep that kind of fire and spirit. I’m never going to do Muddy Waters better than Muddy Waters, so I try to be who I am, and in doing that, I find my best voice.”

Equally steeped in Texas/Louisiana blues, old-school country and punk-rock, guitarist Jesse Dayton has long been a well-kept secret of the music world, a road warrior touring alongside acts as diverse as George Strait, Rob Zombie, Social Distortion, the Supersuckers, and John Doe and a sought after session player and sideman hiding in plain sight as a guitarist for Waylon Jennings, Duff McKagan, Ryan Bingham, Glenn Danzig, and L.A. punk pioneers X and boasting an extraordinary background that includes recording with the likes of Johnny Cash and Waylon Jennings, working with Rob Zombie on the soundtracks for his iconic horror films, and releasing a series of acclaimed solo albums.

Inducted in 2022 into the Austin Music Hall of Fame, Dayton’s life story reads like a “who’s who” of American music. After being discovered at a Beaumont dive bar by Clifford Antone, owner of iconic Austin’s Home of the Blues, Dayton’s trio began packing clubs and theatres across Houston, Dallas, and Austin, Texas. His first solo record—featuring great luminaries like Doug Sahm, Flaco Jimenez, and Johnny Gimble—hit #1 on the Americana charts, and then he was off to the races, touring the world with punk legends Social Distortion, The Supersuckers, and X, and helping with arrangements and guitar on The Supersuckers’ biggest selling record, “Must’ve Been High.”

SAMANTHA FISH & JESSE DAYTON

OCTOBER 2023 UK TOUR

WITH SPECIAL GUESTS

THE COMMONERS

Sunderland, The Fire Station

Thursday 19 October 2023

Glasgow, Barrowlands

Friday 20 October 2023

Manchester, Ritz

Saturday 21 October 2023

Bristol, SWX

Sunday 22 October 2023

York, Barbican

Tuesday 24 October 2023

Cambridge, Junction

Wednesday 25 October 2023

Bournemouth, O2 Academy

Thursday 26 October 2023

Bexhill, De La Warr Pavilion

Friday 27 October 2023

Birmingham, O2 Institute

Saturday 28 October 2023

London, 100 Club (Sold Out)

Monday 30 October 2023