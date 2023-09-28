‘True Detective: Night Country’ Gets New Teaser Trailer and Premiere Date

The wait is almost over! The six-episode HBO Original drama series TRUE DETECTIVE: NIGHT COUNTRY, starring Academy Award®-winner and Emmy®-nominated Jodie Foster and Kali Reis, debuts SUNDAY, JANUARY 14 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on Max. Check out the second teaser for the highly-anticipated series below!

Official Synopsis: When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the eight men who operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, Detectives Liz Danvers (Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Reis) will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves, and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice.

The cast for the series includes Jodie Foster, Kali Reis, Finn Bennett, Fiona Shaw, with Christopher Eccleston, Isabella Star LaBlanc, and John Hawkes. Guest stars: Anna Lambe, Aka Niviâna, June Thiele, Diane Benson, and Joel D. Montgrand.

Executive producers for the show include Mari Jo Winkler; Barry Jenkins, Adele Romanski, and Mark Ceryak for PASTEL; Chris Mundy; Alan Page Arriaga; Steve Golin; Richard Brown; Matthew McConaughey; Woody Harrelson; Cary Joji Fukunaga; Nic Pizzolatto. Producers: Princess Daazhraii Johnson; Cathy Tagnak Rexford; Sam Breckman.