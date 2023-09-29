AQUA Releases “Barbie Girl (Summer Tour 2023)” Live Video In Anticipation of Their U.S. Tour!

Excited for their upcoming and eagerly awaited World Tour, AQUA, the Danish dance-pop powerhouse, has released their new video “Barbie Girl (Summer Tour 2023).” Featuring footage from various live shows this past Summer including their sold-out headline shows at NYC’s Irving Plaza and Los Angeles’ The Belasco, the video is a celebration of the band’s enduring popularity and legacy in the world of pop. As previously announced, the trio is poised to embark on an eagerly awaited nationwide tour, recapturing the hearts of fans across the country.

“ We’ve been working for this for 27 years! Performing two sold out shows in NYC and LA this summer was a dream come true, and to be able to come back soon for a nation-wide tour is absolutely insane. We cannot wait to meet everyone for the first time, face to face.” – AQUA

AQUA TOUR DATES:

Nov. 12 Seattle, WA Paramount Theatre Nov. 14 San Francisco, CA The Masonic Nov. 16 Riverside, CA Municipal Auditorium Nov. 19 San Diego, CA House of Blues Nov. 20 Phoenix, AZ The Van Buren Nov. 22 Houston, TX House of Blues Nov. 24 Austin, TX Emo’s Nov. 26 New Orleans, LA Fillmore Nov. 27 Atlanta, GA Buckhead Theatre Nov. 28 Lake Buena Vista, FL House of Blues Dec. 4 Silver Spring, MD Fillmore Dec. 5 Philadelphia, PA Fillmore Dec. 6 Boston, MA House of Blues Dec. 10 Detroit, MI Fillmore Dec. 12 Chicago, IL House of Blues Dec. 13 Minneapolis, MN Fillmore Dec. 15 Denver, CO The Summit Dec. 17 Salt Lake City, UT The Depot Dec. 19 Las Vegas, NV House of Blues Dec. 20 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Palladium

AQUA’s indelible mark on the musical landscape was forged back in 1997 with their debut album Aquarium. A collection that birthed hits like “Turn Back Time,” “Doctor Jones,” and the iconic “Barbie Girl.” The latter, a sensation whose catchy lyrics and vibrant charm had billions worldwide playfully echoing “I’m a Barbie Girl in a Barbie World”. With a music video that encapsulated the whimsy of the era, “Barbie Girl” soared to chart-topping heights, etching itself into the cultural lexicon as an inimitable classic.

Reclaiming their position in the limelight, AQUA’s astounding journey continues with the revelation of their “World Tour.” With a remarkable 38 million albums and 7 million singles sold to their name, the group’s signature tunes remain the soundtrack of a generation. The “Barbie Girl” music video, having surpassed a billion views on YouTube, stands tall as a testament to the song’s enduring resonance, even asserting its presence on Instagram Reels.

Marking its debut on November 12th in Seattle, the tour will embark on a captivating cross-country journey, hitting iconic venues along the way. Brace yourselves for a kaleidoscopic explosion of 90s wonder, where glitter, pink and pulsating beats reign supreme.

In the wake of AQUA’s recent American triumphs, securing a ticket to the AQUA’s World Tour is poised to be a scramble to remember.