GEDDY LEE Announces ‘My Effin’ Life In Conversation’ Tour Dates

Award-winning Canadian musician Geddy Lee announced My Effin’ Life In Conversation. The tour will see the Rush singer/bassist bring to life his forthcoming memoir My Effin’ Life, due for release on November 14th on Harper Collins. Produced by Live Nation, the 14-city tour kicks off on November 13th at The Beacon Theatre in New York, making stops across North America in Boston, San Francisco, Chicago and more before wrapping up in Toronto at Massey Hall on December 7th.

The evening promises to be a once-in-a-life-time event. After the curtain rises, Geddy Lee will give his fans a peek into the very fabric of his life: from a deep reflection of his family and childhood, to a dive into the history of Rush; from the determined pursuit of music, to the personal memories with his life-long friends and band-mates, Alex Lifeson and Neil Peart. Joined on stage by a special guest interviewer, Geddy Lee will be reading key passages from his forthcoming book My Effin’ Life; he will then share thoughts and stories taken from his experience. Furthermore, fans will then have the chance to participate in a special Q&A, with Geddy Lee answering their questions directly.

“Writing this book has meant spending so much time living in the past”. Lee continues: “I’ve never lived my life looking anywhere but forward, which is why I resisted doing this kind of thing for so long. Being in a band all those years was reassuring because it was an ongoing thing. It felt like it was forever. There was always unfinished business: the next record, the next set design, the next tour. It’s been the theme of my life. But you need a lot more determination to proceed in the world of music without the comfort of your bandmates, and I can only hope that finishing this book will release me to return to what I do and love best”.

TICKETS: General on sale beginning Friday, October 6th at 10am local time at Ticketmaster.com. Every ticket purchased includes a copy of Geddy Lee My Effin’ Life which will be provided to ticket holder upon entry into the venue. There is a 4 ticket limit per person.

Presale tickets will be available starting with Rush.com presales beginning Tuesday, October 3rd (10am) through Wednesday, October 4th (6pm).

Citi is the official card of the Geddy Lee My Effin’ Life In Conversation. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, October 3rd at 12pm local time until Thursday, October 5th at 6pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

$1 per ticket is going to the Neil Peart Memorial At Lakeside Park fund. The project and its timelines are contingent on the task force raising the $1 million fundraising goal established for the project. Donations of any size can be made towards the memorial project online atwww.stcatharines.ca/neilpeart. The sooner the task force can achieve its fundraising objectives through the generosity of Peart’s fans, the sooner the community and his fans will be able to see the results.

GEDDY LEE – MY EFFIN’ LIFE TOUR DATES:

Mon Nov 13 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

Wed Nov 15 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia

Fri Nov 17 – National Harbor, MD – The Theater at MGM National Harbor

Sat Nov 18 – Boston, MA – Orpheum Theatre presented by Citizens

Sun Nov 19 – Cleveland, OH – State Theatre at Playhouse Square

Tue Nov 21 – Montréal, QC – Théâtre Maisonneuve

Thu Nov 23 – Vancouver, BC – The Centre in Vancouver

Fri Nov 24 – Seattle, WA – Moore Theatre

Sun Nov 26 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

Tue Nov 28 – Los Angeles, CA – Orpheum Theatre

Thu Nov 30 – Denver, CO – Paramount Theatre

Sun Dec 03 – Chicago, IL – Auditorium Theatre

Mon Dec 04 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

Thu Dec 07 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall

About Geddy Lee

Geddy Lee is the vocalist, bassist, and keyboard player for the Hall of Fame rock group Rush, with drummer Neil Peart and guitarist Alex Lifes on. As one of the most successful Canadian music group in history, Rush has performed before millions of fans around the world. Ranked by Rolling Stone in the top ten bassists of all-time, Rush’s energetic front-man has long been acclaimed for his wizard-like musical talent and mesmerizing performances. Geddy lives in Toronto, Canada. Lee’s first publishing foray, Geddy Lee’s Big Beautiful Book of Bass, was a national bestseller. Now, with My Effin’ Life, he grants both music and memoir lovers a true glimpse into his life—one they will treasure.