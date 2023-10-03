ALEX COOPER of ‘Call Her Daddy’ Announces Dates For ‘The Unwell Tour’

Creator, host, and executive producer of the hugely successful podcast and brand Call Her Daddy, Alex Cooper, has announced her first-ever outing – The Unwell Tour – a limited run of shows across the east coast. Produced by Live Nation Women and presented by women-first dating and social networking app Bumble, the one-of-a-kind 6-city tour with surprise special guests will kick off on November 3rd at MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston, MA making stops in Toronto, ON; New York, NY; two hometown shows in Philadelphia, PA; and Chicago, IL before wrapping up in Nashville, TN at Ryman Auditorium on November 14.

Full tour routing and ticketing information is below. Alex first teased the exciting news earlier this morning via Unwell’s socials HERE.

Alex shares, “Daddy Gang!! I’m so excited to see you on my first tour. Each city will be a unique show celebrating the journey of Call Her Daddy and the future of the UNWELL Network. I wouldn’t be where I am today without all of you, and I can’t wait to share this experience together.”

Drena Kusari, Bumble’s General Manager, said, “We are thrilled to partner with The Unwell Tour to bring people together to make meaningful connections over shared experiences. What Alex has built with Call Her Daddy is inspiring. The opportunity to have fun, entertaining, and vulnerable discussions about topics that many people, especially women, face is something we are always seeking. We look forward to our communities coming together on the tour this fall.”

Living Proof will also join Alex Cooper and The Unwell Tour as the official hair care sponsor. Alex Cooper’s storytelling and Living Proof’s product innovation continually push the boundaries of disruption, making the two a perfect match. Living Proof, the high-performance hair care brand that invents one-of-a-kind solutions for your toughest hair challenges, will be available on-site at each show with Alex’s favorite products packed in an exclusive co-branded tote.

Alex is notably the most listened-to female podcaster in the world. Her thought-provoking conversations are meticulously designed to explore wide-ranging topics such as life experiences, culture, health, relationships, and more, through her lens of comedy and extreme candor. Hailed by Time Magazine as “arguably the most successful woman in podcasting,” Alex began to blaze a path through the podcasting medium in 2018 that had never existed before: a space where women were encouraged, empowered, and emboldened to share their unapologetic stories and truths. Call Her Daddy has amassed millions of listeners per episode and is the number one podcast for women on Spotify globally, as well as ranked consecutively as one of the most popular podcasts on Spotify Wrapped in 2021 and 2022.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with a Seated registration presale (details below) beginning on Thursday, October 5 at 10am local time. The general onsale will begin on Friday, October 6 at 10am local time at IAMUNWELL.COM.

PRESALE: Seated Registered Presale starts Thursday, October 5 at 10am local time to 10pm local time. Fans can sign up to access presale tickets via Seated now at IAMUNWELL.COM.

THE UNWELL TOUR DATES:

Fri Nov 03 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Sun Nov 05 – Toronto, ON – Meridian Hall

Wed Nov 08 – New York, NY – The Theater at MSG

Thu Nov 09 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia

Fri Nov 10 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia

Sun Nov 12 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre

Tue Nov 14 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

ABOUT ALEX COOPER

Alex Cooper has evolved as “Gen Z’s Barbara Walters,” according to Rolling Stone, and continues to break all boundaries by shattering stigmas and stomping on misogyny, all while keeping mental health and personal empowerment at the forefront. To the millions of devoted Gen-Z and millennial listeners coined “The Daddy Gang” the Call Her Daddy brand has evolved into a global movement and represents a new set of values and standards, with many quotes and phrases permeating pop-culture vernacular. RecentCall Her Daddy guests include Jane Fonda, Post Malone, Gwyneth Paltrow, Hailey Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Zayn, Janelle Monáe, Kim Petras, Shay Mitchell, Christina Aguilera, John Mayer, Brazilian pop superstar Anitta, Madison Beer, Lil Dicky, John Legend, Rebel Wilson, Adam Devine, and Chelsea Handler, among others.

Most recently, Cooper launched media company, Trending and its subsidiary The Unwell Network alongside her partner Matt Kaplan of Ace Entertainment. This media venture will elevate the voices and stories of Gen Z. The Unwell Network’s initial talent signings include top creators and influencers Alix Earle and Madeline Argy, who will work with Cooper and the Unwell team to develop a variety of multiplatform concepts and projects.

Notable accolades include TIME’s 2023 TIME100 Next List, Rolling Stone’s 2023 – The 20 Most Influential Creators Right Now, Forbes 30 Under 30 in Media 2022, Forbes Top Creators of 2022, Fortune 40 Under 40 in 2022, Variety Hollywood’s New Leaders of 2021, E! People’s Choice Awards – The Pop Podcast of 2021 and 2022, Adweek’s 2021 Class of Young Influentials, and the 2022 Streamy Award for Best Podcast, to name a few.