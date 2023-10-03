CZARFACE To Unleash ‘CZARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE’ Album In December

CZARFACE returns this fall with their latest action-packed odyssey, CZARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE. The hip hop supergroup featuring Inspectah Deck (Wu-Tang Clan), Esoteric and 7L will release two versions of the new album: on December 1st across all platforms; and with an exclusive limited edition Record Store Day “Stole The Ball” vinyl-only version featuring two bonus tracks coming on November 24th.

The album – their first as part of their worldwide deal with Virgin Music – also features esteemed guests like Logic, Kool Keith and Nems, who brings his New York-bred charisma and his signature edge to the table on the album’s lead single, “You Know My Style (featuring Nems).”

“Having known Nems for years, this collaboration was way overdue, and we knew he’d deliver what we’ve all cut our teeth on, that East Coast raw shit,” says Esoteric. “We’re excited about sharing it with the masses.” Hear “You Know My Style (featuring Nems)” now, and watch the lyric video featuring animation from longtime collaborator Lamour Supreme below:

CZARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE weaves together the unfiltered essence of OG braggadocio, introspective story-telling, and high-flying superheroes. Wu-Tang Clan’s Inspectah Deck, Esoteric and 7L create a dynamic synergy that’s as engaging as flipping through the pages of your favorite graphic novel. Their guests join CZARFACE on missions and side-quests, bringing enough power to warp the space-rhyme continuum. Through intricate verses and captivating production, CZARFACE invites you to journey alongside them, exploring the intersection of cosmic hip-hop and comic book culture.

“The new album comes equipped with chaos, order and everything in between,” notes Esoteric. “It’s like a swirling vortex of cosmic carnage, but we bring it down to earth in places. We are, after all, in a new era. I hope what we made resonates with the people.” Of their recent signing to Virgin Music, he adds, “After years of carving our own path independently, fighting with everything we had in the tank, we’re thankful to team up with a major force like Virgin. This is CZARFACE finally meeting The Avengers, and we intend to work as one to amplify each other’s superpowers.”

CZARFACE debuted with their self-titled album in 2013 though 7L, Esoteric and Inspectah Deck first worked together on the 12″ single “Speaking Real Words” in 1999. The three continued to stay in touch, periodically working together and, in 2013, Esoteric approached Deck about a possible full-length project centered around a superhero character called “CZARFACE.”

What they thought would be a one off mixtape-type project has now seen multiple albums featuring collaborations with the likes of MF Doom, Ghostface Killah, Roc Marciano, Conway the Machine, Mayhem Lauren, Method Man, Action Bronson, Vinnie Paz, Frankie Pulitzer, GZA and more; contributions to the Marvel movie Venom: Let There Be Carnage; and hundreds of merch drops including limited edition comics, apparel, action figures, art, shoes, and more featuring artwork illustrated by Lamour Supreme.

‘CZARTIFICAL INTELLIGENCE’ TRACK LIST

01 – Czarchimedes’ Death Ray

02 – Blast Off

03 – All That For A Drop of Blood

04 – You Know My Style (featuring Nems)

05 – Mama’s Basement

06 – Frenzy in a Far Off World (featuring Frankie Pulitzer)

07 – Czarsenic

08 – Gatecrasher (featuring Logic)

09 – Sirens

10 – Helicopter (featuring Godfather Don & Kool Keith)

11 – One Eleven Chelsea **RSD Bonus Track

12 – Marvel at That (Road Trip)

13 – Live From Czarnegie Hall (featuring Kool Keith) **RSD Bonus Track

14 – Together