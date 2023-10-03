HEAVEN’S DOOR WHISKEY Announces “Homesick Blues” Minnesota Wheated Bourbon

Heaven’s Door Spirits, the award-winning collection of American whiskeys founded by Bob Dylan, proudly announces the launch of “Homesick Blues” Minnesota Wheated Bourbon. This limited release offering pays homage to Dylan’s birthplace of Duluth, Minnesota and commemorates the debut of the definitive Dylan biography, Bob Dylan: Mixing Up The Medicine.

This cask-strength wheated bourbon has been aged for seven years in the extreme temperature fluctuations of Minnesota’s North Country, imparting distinctive flavors of honey, caramel, dried fruit, vanilla and nutmeg, all culminating in a long, mellow finish.

“Bob Dylan: Mixing Up the Medicine?is the landmark?tome that Bob Dylan fans have been waiting decades for. Spanning the life and career of the Nobel prize–winning musician, artist, and writer, this magnum opus provides unprecedented access to the hidden treasures found within the Bob Dylan Archive,” said Mark Davidson, Senior Director of Archives and Exhibitions at the Bob Dylan Center. This extraordinary book contains unprecedented insights into Dylan’s creative evolution.

Marc Bushala, co-founder and CEO of Heaven’s Door Spirits, enthused, “We are thrilled to introduce ‘Homesick Blues,’ a heartfelt tribute to Bob Dylan’s Minnesota roots and his journey to find home. This unique limited release expression stays true to Dylan’s desire to create a collection of whiskeys which each tell their own story.”

A limited-edition bundle featuring the book and bottle, complete with a custom box with a copy of Bob Dylan’s original handwritten lyrics to Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door, is now available for pre-order. The book and the bottle can also be purchased separately through HeavensDoor.com, with delivery timed for the official release of the book on October 24th.

About Heaven’s Door Spirits, LLC

Heaven’s Door Spirits was founded by legendary musician and cultural icon, Bob Dylan in collaboration with Spirits Investment Partnership (“SIP”). Heaven’s Door has won countless awards for its uncompromising quality and evolving collection of craft whiskey, including the #1 Consumer Choice Award at the 2021 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, and was cited as the “Best Bourbons of the Century…So Far” by the Robb Report. The Heaven’s Door portfolio of craft whiskeys are available nationwide and online at heavensdoor.com.