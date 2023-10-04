THE EAGLES Add Dates For “The California Concerts” To ‘The Long Goodbye’ Tour

The Eagles have added “The California Concerts” to the band’s “Long Goodbye” tour in 2024 at the iconic Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Friday, Jan. 5 and Saturday, Jan. 6, marking the ten-year anniversary of the six Eagles’ concerts in January 2014 that reopened the reimagined Forum after its magnificent $100 million renovation, and quickly transformed the building into once again being the premiere Los Angeles concert venue.

The presale begins Wednesday, Oct. 11 at 10 AM PDT and runs through to the end of the business day on Thursday, Oct 12. General ticket on-sale starts Friday, Oct. 13 at 10 AM PDT.

For the first time, Eagles fans traveling to Los Angeles will be able to purchase curated travel packages that include tickets and hotel accommodations. Packages will be available for purchase beginning Friday, Oct. 13 at 10 AM PDT. Learn more at ticketmaster.com.

The Eagles’ long-time contemporaries and fellow Hall of Famers, Steely Dan, will be joining these historic shows and commemorating their own 50+ year career.

During the “Long Goodbye,” the Eagles – Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, with Vince Gill, and Deacon Frey – will perform as many shows in each market as their audience demands. The tour is expected to continue into 2025.

Over the band’s more than 50 years of touring, the Eagles have performed more than 1,000 concerts around the world, accounting for more than 15 million tickets. Eagles’ tours have consistently ranked in the Top 10 of both concert industry publications, Billboard and Pollstar.

Along with Los Angeles being the band’s hometown, the Eagles have a special relationship with the Forum that dates to the 1970’s. After performing at the Los Angeles Forum in July 1975 during its One of These Nights tour, the band added three additional shows in October 1976 and recorded the three-night stand. The result was the ten-song, LIVE AT THE FORUM ’76 album, which was released just prior to the release of Hotel California. LIVE AT THE FORUM ’76 captures some of the very first live performances of “Hotel California” and “New Kid In Town.”

“LONG GOODBYE” TOUR DATES :

Thursday, September 7 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

Friday, September 8 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

Monday, September 11 Boston, MA TD Garden

Wednesday, September 13 Boston, MA TD Garden

Saturday, September 16 Newark, NJ Prudential Center

Sunday, September 17 Newark, NJ Prudential Center

Wednesday, September 2 Belmont Park, NY UBS Arena

Thursday, October 5 Denver, CO Ball Arena

Friday October 6 Denver, CO Ball Arena

Monday, October 9 Indianapolis, IN Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Tuesday, October 10 Indianapolis, IN Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Friday, October 13 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

Sunday, October 15 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena

Tuesday, October 17 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Thursday, November 2 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

Saturday, November 4 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

Tuesday, November 7 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center

Thursday, November 9 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena

Tuesday, November 14 Lexington, KY Rupp Arena

Friday, November 17 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center

Saturday, November 18 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center

Friday, January 5 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum

Saturday, January 6 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum

Visit Eagles for complete tour information.