REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER: Guest Lineup For October 6th Revealed!

REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER continues FRIDAY, OCTOBER 6 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/7:00-8:00 p.m. PT). Allowing Maher to offer his unique perspective on contemporary issues, the show continues with its opening monologue, one-on-one interviews with notable guests, roundtable discussions with panelists, and its signature “New Rules.” The series airs on HBO and is available to stream on Max.

This week features a one-on-one interview with Emmy and Peabody Award-winning actor, writer, and producer, Keegan-Michael Key and award-winning film and TV director, writer, and producer, Elle Key, who together wrote the new book “The History of Sketch Comedy.” This week’s panel discussion includes Matt Welch, editor-at-large of Reason Magazine and co-host of “The Fifth Column” podcast; and Sarah Isgur, senior editor for the online magazine The Dispatch.

The Hollywood Reporter observed, “Amid a bleak talk show landscape, Maher achieves the unthinkable: He consistently gets people talking.”

Maher headlined his first special on the network in 1989 and has starred in 12 HBO solo specials to date.

The executive producers of REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER are Bill Maher, Sheila Griffiths, Marc Gurvitz, Dean Johnsen, Billy Martin; co-executive producer, Chris Kelly; producer, Matt Wood; director, Paul Casey.