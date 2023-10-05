ROCK THE BELLS Unveils Star-Studded Lineup For ‘ROCK THE BELLS RESORT’ Featuring ICE CUBE, BUSTA RHYMES, COMMON and More!

Rock The Bells, the global platform dedicated to elevating Hip-Hop culture from its roots to the modern day founded by LL COOL J, announced today the lineup for the inaugural Rock The Bells Resort in partnership with Playa Luna Presents. Set at the Moon Palace Resort in Cancún, Mexico, from April 23-26, 2024, Rock The Bells Resort will be the ultimate Hip-Hop experience at a luxury all-inclusive resort with an unforgettable 4-day festival, including a fully curated and immersive main stage on the beach, daily pool parties, late-night performances, a welcome party, unique artists-inspired experiences, and thrilling off-site adventures throughout the Yucatan Peninsula.

The spectacular AAA Four Diamond Awarded Moon Palace Cancún boasts a wide range of luxury accommodations to indulge in just steps from the state-of-the-art concert venue. In addition to a weekend of timeless Hip-Hop performances, guests are encouraged to enrich their vacation by exploring the natural beauty of the Yucatan Peninsula and rich Mayan culture through various off-site adventures, including diving in underground cenotes, visiting the ancient capital of Chichen Itza, sailing on luxury catamarans, and more.

The event will feature four unique themes taking the attendees on a journey through different genres, movements, and regions throughout Hip-Hop history, which include Atlantopia, Cali Love, Native Slang, and the Miami Bass Pool Party.

Atlantopia features Jermaine Dupri (DJ Set), T.I., Jeezy, Big Boi, Goodie Mob, DJ Jelly, and Princess Cut and is hosted by Big Tigger. Atlanta has an undeniable influence on the Culture.

Cali Love features Ice Cube, E-40, Too $hort, Lady of Rage, Xzibit, and DJ Quik and is hosted by Sway. Cali Love is a celebration of California and the innovative West Coast artists that took Hip-Hop to new heights.

Native Slang features Busta Rhymes, Common, Wyclef Jean, Digable Planets, The Soul Rebels, Pete Rock, and Prince Paul and is hosted by Monie Love. Native Slang is a testament to the enduring creativity, originality, and authenticity that defines Hip-Hop, celebrating the artists who have fearlessly redefined the boundaries of the Culture.

The Miami Bass Pool Party features performances from Miami’s own Trick Daddy, Trina, and vibes by DJ Epps.

“Hip-Hop is a culture that has thrived for half a century, and it’s vital to recognize the cities, regions, and artists that have played a pivotal role in shaping its legacy,” said James Cuthbert, President of Rock The Bells. “ We’re proud to salute Atlanta, the West Coast, and celebrate the essence of Hip-Hop with this new, elevated experience. Offering this luxurious getaway is a way for us to show the immense appreciation we have for Hip-Hop fans, who’ve been the heartbeat of this culture for decades. This Resort will be a testament to the enduring impact and influence of the Culture past its 50th anniversary. I can’t wait to see fans worldwide come together for this experience.”

In addition to the amazing 3-day beach festival with live performances, daily pool parties, and light night shows, guests will be able to enjoy top-shelf drinks and fine dining culinary experiences that span the globe, where renowned chefs artfully prepare gourmet dishes using locally sourced ingredients. Day and night, there will be unique, intimate, and entertaining events featuring some of the fan’s favorite DJs and artists.

Packages will be made available on October 11th at https://www.rockthebellsresort.com, with early access provided to those who sign up for pre-sale on the official event site. All-inclusive 4-night packages will start at $1,999 per person, and payment plans will be offered with deposits starting as low as $284. Visit the website for more details and information on the packages as well as the overall experience.