The Ultimate Female Anti-Hero in Horror Films: How I Spit on Your Grave’s Jennifer Hills Redefined the “Final Girl” Trope

Jennifer Hills is one of the most recognizable female characters in film history for a variety of reasons. This year marks the 45th Anniversary of the film ‘I Spit On Your Grave’ (1978) which continues to be one of the most debated and written-about female characters. She will be commemorated with a book from Printedinblood.com. This exciting new release (full details available here!) features essays, a film history, and new artwork inspired by Camille Keaton’s classic role as Jennifer Hills, one of cinema’s most enduring “final girls.”

Here are some of them:

1 ) She is a survivor of a brutal attack who does not let her trauma define her, but instead uses it as a motivation to seek justice and revenge on her attackers. She is a strong and independent woman who does not rely on anyone else to help her or save her, but takes matters into her own hands and uses her intelligence, creativity, and courage to outsmart and kill her assailants.

2) She is a symbol of female empowerment and resistance against patriarchal oppression and violence. She challenges the stereotypes of women as weak, passive, and submissive victims, and shows that women can fight back and reclaim their power and dignity.

3) She is a complex and nuanced character who does not fit into the conventional categories of hero or villain, but rather explores the moral ambiguity and psychological effects of violence and revenge.

4) She is a successful and accomplished writer who uses her talent and passion to express herself and share her story with the world.

5) She is a loving and protective mother who cares deeply for her daughter Christy (Jamie Bernadette) in the sequel, I Spit On Your Grave: Deja Vu which was also written and directed by Meir Zarchi. In the film, she tries to shield her daughter from the horrors of her past but also supports her when she faces the same enemies that tormented her.

6) She is a timeless and influential character who has inspired many other films, books, and media that deal with the themes of brutality towards women, revenge, violence, and feminism.

7) She has also sparked many debates and controversies among critics, audiences, and scholars over the ethical, social, and political implications of her actions and representation.

8) She is a memorable and iconic character. Actress Camille Keaton brought her fearless approach and personality to the role, making Jennifer Hills a versatile and dynamic character. She is a realistic and relatable character who reflects the experiences and struggles of many women who have faced assault and abuse in their lives. She also represents the hope and courage of women who have overcome their trauma and reclaimed their lives.

9) She is a legendary and revered character who has earned a cult following among fans of horror, thriller, and exploitation genres. She has also become a cultural icon who has been referenced, parodied, homaged, and celebrated in various forms of media and now the film is part of the permanent film archive at the Museum of Modern Art in New York.

10) She has inspired many other female revenge characters in horror films, such as The Bride from ‘Kill Bill,’ Lisbeth Salander from ‘The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo,’ and Erin from ‘You’re Next.’

The I Spit On Your Grave Scriptbook is available for pre-order now at printinblood.com and will be released in time for the 45th Anniversary, November 22nd, 2023. The “Limited Signature Edition” book comes with 6 mini-posters (Mark Borgions, Nino Cammarata, John Peak, John Dunn, Anthony Galatis) in a 2-PC Numbered Collector’s box, making it a must-have for fans and collectors of the film. Don’t miss this opportunity to own a piece of film history!

MORE ABOUT ‘I SPIT ON YOUR GRAVE’

“I Spit On Your Grave aka Day of The Woman” 1978 film was written and directed by Meir Zarchi and stars Camille Keaton. The film tells the story of a young woman who is brutally attacked and left for dead by a group of men. She then sets out to exact revenge on her attackers. The film was controversial upon its release, but it has since become a cult classic. It has also been praised for its powerful message.

Meir Zarchi, was inspired to make “Day of The Woman” 1978 film after helping a woman who had been assaulted in a New York neighborhood park. He said that he wanted to make a film that would show the strength and resilience of women after such a horrific act.

“SICK, REPREHENSIBLE AND CONTEMPTIBLE…This movie is an expression of the most deceased and perverted darker human natures.”- Roger Ebert–CHICAGO SUN-TIMES–1980

In 1981 – I Spit On Your Grave (1978) became one of the top selling VHS releases for 14 weeks straight, selling more than The Godfather Part2 & Grease in 1981.One of out eight households in the UK owned a copy due to the “Video Nasties” ban.