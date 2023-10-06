PARAMORE Release ‘Re: This Is Why’ Remix Album feat. Bartees Strange, Claud, Wet Leg & More

Paramore have dropped a surprise remix album titled Re: This Is Why. The album features reimagined versions of tracks from their latest studio album, This Is Why, released earlier this year. The album has contributions by indie darlings Bartees Strange, Claud and Wet Leg; Paramore touring partners Foals, The Linda Lindas and Remi Wolf; jazz geniuses DOMi & JD Beck and alternative electronic wizards Panda Bear, Romy & Zane Lowe. The album also includes Paramore’s demo of the album track “Sanity.” Listen to Re: This Is Why HERE.

“We’ve long wanted to recognize the connection we have with some of the artists who’ve influenced us as a band and/or who have cited our band as an influence. Some of the songs have been remixed sort of classically, while others were reworked or rewritten. It’s incredible to hear all our worlds colliding. We sent ‘This Is Why’ – the record – out into the world early this year, with all its messages of disdain, distrust, and sobering self-examination. This is the Reply.” – Hayley Williams on Re: This Is Why

‘RE: THIS IS WHY’ – TRACK LISTING

This Is Why (Re: Foals) The News (Re: The Linda Lindas) Running Out Of Time (Re: Panda Bear) Running Out Of Time (Re: Zane Lowe) C’est Comme Ca (Re: Wet Leg) Big Man, Little Dignity (Re: DOMi & JD BECK) You First (Re: Remi Wolf) Figure 8 (Re: Bartees Strange) Liar (Re: Romy) Crave (Re: Claud) Thick Skull (Re: Julien Baker) Sanity (demo)

MORE ABOUT PARAMORE

When Paramore revealed they were recording together in January 2022 the response from music fans around the world was immediate and celebratory. In the time since the Grammy-winning, RIAA-certified multi-Platinum band released their last album, After Laughter – and Hayley Williams unveiled two lauded solo albums – Paramore have become more popular than ever. Over the last few years, Paramore’s influence and popularity has snowballed, as the age of streaming organically propelled them into a position as one of the world’s biggest, most culturally compelling rock bands. For the band, who formed as teenagers in Tennessee, their 20-year trajectory has seen them grow from youthful outsiders to bone-fide pop culture icons, permeating the musical landscape by inspiring a new generation of musical talent.

This Is Why is the band’s most critically lauded release to date and the album’s title track gave them their first #1 at Alternative Radio in the US and was voted “Hottest Record Of The Year” by listeners to BBC Radio One in the UK.The record scored numerous top 10 positions around the world including #1’s in both Australia and the UK and debuted at #2on the Billboard 200. This Is Why has been named one of the best albums of 2023 so far by numerous media outlets including Rolling Stone, Billboard, Stereogum, and more. The single, “Running Out Of Time” currently sits in the Alternative Top 20.

Paramore will continue to tour in support of their long-awaited return album, including tour dates in New Zealand and Australia next month. Paramore will join Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour as the opener for all 48 dates of the 2024 European leg of the tour. The European leg kicks off in Paris on May 9th and wraps in London on August 17th at Wembley Stadium, one of six nights the tour will spend at the legendary venue. Paramore opened for Taylor Swift on the very first two shows of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour in Glendale, AZ in March of this year.