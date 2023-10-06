THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW Celebrates 48th Anniversary with Two Simultaneous Tours Featuring Barry Bostwick and Patricia Quinn

The Rocky Horror Picture Show, the longest-running theatrical release in film history, celebrates its 48thAnniversary by kicking-off two national tours. This year, actors Barry Bostwick, the iconic Brad Majors and Patricia Quinn, the incomparable Magenta, who have thrilled generations of fans will be touring the US and Canada simultaneously. The two tours will meet in Washington D.C. on Thursday, October 31st for a special Halloween show.

In addition to meet and greets with fans, the show features a costume contest, a performance by the local Shadow Cast while the full un-edited film is shown behind them with memorabilia displayed including actual artifacts and costumes from the movie.

Bostwick reminisces on why The Rocky Horror Picture Show is one of film history’s most enduring classics:

“48 years ago Susan Sarandon and I jumped off a plane in London and into a world we never could have expected to be honoring and celebrating all these years later. A family of weirdos and consummate professionals. Rocky has changed lives, not just ours, and had a profound effect on how we accept our differences in this world. We were fitted for our corsets and high heels and enthusiastically started singing songs that have endured for all these years. And “dammit Janet”! I have made nerds cool.”

Patricia Quinn also reminisces:

“50 years ago I auditioned for the Rocky Horror show at the 60 seat Royal Court Theatre Upstairs in London. I asked my agent, “what’s it about?” He replied “something to do with a circus.” He wasn’t wrong. I’ve been in this circus ever since! ‘Cirque Du Rocky Horror’ I’m lucky! We’re all lucky!! Don’t dream it be it.”

The Rocky Horror Picture Show is the iconic little movie that conquered Hollywood. The hit movie stars Tim Curry as the devious and fabulous Frank-N-Furter, Meatloaf, Barry Bostwick and Susan Sarandon as everybody’s favorite nerdy couple – Brad and Janet, Patricia Quinn as Magenta – and the film’s creator Richard O’Brien as Riff Raff. The film has become one of the longest showing movies in the world.

Limited VIP tickets are available and include a meet and greet with Bostwick and Quinn. Nothing beats a Rocky Horror screening where you can jump up and dance to the time warp in this live, interactive experience. It’s a one of a kind “happening”. Come up to the lab and see what’s on the slab!

The Rocky Horror Picture Show’s National Tour is produced by The Stander Group.

