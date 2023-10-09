GUNS N’ ROSES Announces Dates For Two Iconic Shows At Hollywood Bowl

Legendary rockers Guns N’ Roses will return to Los Angeles this November to play the iconic Hollywood Bowl for the first time ever. This headlining two-night stint on November 1st & November 2nd, will also feature special guest five-time GRAMMY Award-winning 21st century rock stalwarts The Black Keys. These shows will mark the first time the band has played L.A. since 2021 and also wrap up Guns N’ Roses’ U.S. tour. The band’s 2023 global tour has been their largest run to date, consisting of headlining stadiums and arenas across Europe and North America, and will conclude with a headlining performance at Hell & Heaven Festival in Mexico City on November 5th.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with a Nightrain presale and an American Express® presale (details below) beginning on Tuesday, October 10. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale on Friday, October 13 at 10am Local Time on gunsnroses.com.

PRESALE: American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, October 10 at 10am local time through Thursday, October 12 at 10pm local time.

In conjunction with these Hollywood Bowl shows, Guns N’ Roses has announced a partnership with the Los Angeles County Parks Foundation (LACPF). A portion of the proceeds from every ticket will be donated to the organization, which supports park programs for under-served communities, seniors, and youth, including the development of environmental education programs. In addition to the donation, Guns N’ Roses will be designing a special commemorative t-shirt with proceeds also going to LACPF. This limited edition t-shirt will only be available at the Hollywood Bowl shows.

This two-night stand on Hollywood’s most hallowed stage continues a triumphant California homecoming for the band that began over the weekend when they delivered a seismic set at the inaugural Power Trip Festival in Indio, CA. Over the course of their career, Guns N’ Roses have left their mark up and down the Sunset Strip in West Hollywood, The Troubadour, The Forum, BMO Stadium, Dodgers Stadium and at The Palladium a few blocks down the road. However, this will be the first time the band descends upon the Hollywood Hills’ Hollywood Bowl. It is a full circle moment and the perfect way to cap off their recent North American tour.

Check out the full confirmed itinerary below. Stay tuned for more from Guns N’ Roses soon!

UPCOMING 2023 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:

Wed Oct 11 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Sat Oct 14 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Mon Oct 16 – Vancouver, BC – BC Place

Thu Oct 19 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

Sun Oct 22 – Nampa, ID – Ford Arena

Tue Oct 24 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center

Fri Oct 27 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Wed Nov 01 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl*

Thu Nov 02 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl*

Sun Nov 05 – Mexico City, MX – Hell & Heaven Festival

* New Tour Date

About Guns N’ Roses

Embedded in popular culture, Guns N’ Roses’ landmark diamond-selling 1987 opus, Appetite For Destruction, stands out as “the best-selling U.S. debut album ever” and “the 11th best-selling U.S. album of all time.” Following its release, Guns N’ Roses shook the world with the one-two punch of the over 7x-platinum Use Your Illusion I and Use Your Illusion II, clinching the top two spots on Billboard’s Top 200 Albums chart upon arrival. With total sales of 100 million units thus far, their catalog also consists of G N’ R Lies (5x-platinum), The Spaghetti Incident?(platinum), Greatest Hits (5x-platinum), and Chinese Democracy (over 6 million worldwide). Not to mention, they are one of the most-streamed rock bands in the world with an average of 27 million monthly listeners on Spotify. The band’s Not In This Lifetime… Tour ranked as the “fourth-highest grossing concert tour of all time,” selling 5 million-plus tickets and included a headline performance at Coachella. Guns N’ Roses never stop with more touring on the horizon and other surprises—the “Nightrain” keeps rolling at full speed.

Guns N’ Roses are Axl Rose (vocals, keyboards), Duff McKagan (bass), Slash (lead guitar), Dizzy Reed (keyboard), Richard Fortus (rhythm guitar), Frank Ferrer (drums), and Melissa Reese (keyboard).