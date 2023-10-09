JORDAN DAVIS Extends ‘Damn Good Time Tour’ With New U.S., Canadian and European Dates

Multi-Platinum, CMA award-winning artist and current reigning CMA Song of the Year winner JORDAN DAVIS today announced the extension of his sold-out DAMN GOOD TIME Tour, adding several additional dates across the US, Canada, the UK and Europe. Davis will kick off the tour February 2nd in Copenhagen, Denmark and visit several markets including Amsterdam, London, and Belfast, before returning to tour the US and Canada beginning in April.

Tickets will be available through his fan club, The Parish, on Wednesday, October 11th before general on-sale via his website on Friday, October 13th, 10am local time. Having cemented himself at the “pinnacle of country music’s mainstream” (The Tennessean), Davis is currently nominated for 3 CMA Awards including a back-to-back nomination for Song the Year.

Earlier this year Davis shared in his American Songwriter Cover story, “It has been an amazing feeling to watch the way this new music has reached fans, and we’ve been seeing that out on the road in the live shows. Our fans knew every lyric to ‘Next Thing You Know’ even before it was a single, and to watch the sold-out venues get bigger and bigger….I’m just so grateful everyone has been so supportive,” adding, “The big thing for me was to show my growth. Growth in shows, growth in the songwriting, growth in the topics we’re touching on. I really wanted to show how I’ve changed as an artist and a songwriter, for the better.”

That growth has been reflected in his sold-out tour dates and upcoming European headlining run- where he will bring the DAMN GOOD TIME tour to Europe as a headliner for the first time and continue playing his largest venues to date, as well as in his second GOLD-certified album, Bluebird Days, which recently celebrated its third consecutive #1 single off the album with “Next Thing You Know.” Featured by The Tennessean, Billboard, and more, Bluebird Days debuted to rave reviews, with Billboard noting “Davis soars on ‘Bluebird Days’” and Entertainment Focus echoing, “Jordan Davis comes of age on new album ‘Bluebird Days’ and shows the world the type of mature, meaningful and melodic songwriter he is.” In addition to his 3X Platinum hit “Buy Dirt”-which garnered numerous accolades including Song of the Year at the CMA and NSAI awards and Billboard, AMA, iHeart and ACM award nominations, Jordan co-wrote most of the 17 tracks on the album, including the highly personal hits “What My World Spins Around” and “Next Thing You Know,” with critics taking notice of his lyrical ability and “the way he summarizes life, love, family,” notes Taste of Country,”..anyone …can be excused for feeling a bit breathless by the time he finishes what we’re going to predict will be the 2023 CMA winner for Song of the Year.”

To sign up for The Parish, Jordan Davis’ official fan club, for first access to tickets at www.theparish.club. For a full list of tour dates and ticket sales information, visit www.jordandavisofficial.com.

EXTENDED DAMN GOOD TIME Tour Dates:

2/2/24 Copenhagen, Denmark DR Studie 2 2/3/24 Oslo, Norway Rockefeller Music Hall 2/4/24 Stockholm, Sweden Nalen 2/6/24 Hamburg, Germany Gruenspn 2/8/23 Zurich, Switzerland Kaufleuten 2/9/24 Cologne, Germany Kantine 2/11/24 Amsterdam, Netherlands Melkweg Max 2/13/24 London, England Forum 2/14/24 Cambridge, England Corn Exchange 2/16/24 Birmingham, England O2 Institute Birmingham 2/17/24 Bristol, England Academy 2/18/24 Manchester, England Ritz 2/20/24 Glasgow, Scotland Academy 2/21/24 Belfast, Northern Ireland Ulster Hall 4/11/24 Moline, IL Vibrant Arena 4/12/24 Minneapolis, MN The Armory 4/18/24 Saginaw, MI Dow Event Center Arena 4/19/24 Youngstown, OH The Covelli Centre 4/25/24 Allentown, PA PPL Center 4/26/24 Albany, NY MVP Arena 5/2/24 Charlotte, NC Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre 5/3/24 Wilmington, NC Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park 5/31/24 San Diego, CA Gallagher Square at Petco Park 6/6/24 Missoula, MT University of Montana – Adams Center 6/7/24 Nampa, ID Ford Idaho Center Amphitheatre **6/14/24 Tahoe, NV Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys 6/20/24 Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater +6/21/2024 Seattle, WA Chateau Ste. Michelle 6/22/24 Airway Heights, WA Northern Quest Amphitheater 7/18/24 Syracuse, NY St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview 7/19/24 Bridgeport, CT Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater 7/25/24 Knoxville, TN Knoxville Civic Coliseum 7/26/24 Charleston, WV Charleston Coliseum 7/31/24 Indianapolis, IN TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park 8/1/24 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena 8/2/24 Toledo, OH The Huntington Center 8/8/24 Springfield, MO Great Southern Bank Arena 8/9/24 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory 8/16/24 Brandon, MS Brandon Amphitheater 8/17/24 Orange Beach, AL The Wharf Amphitheater *9/5/2024 Boston, MA Leader Bank Pavilion 9/6/24 Gilford, NH BankNH Pavilion 9/7/24 Bangor, ME Maine Savings Amphitheater 10/2/24 London, ON Budweiser Gardens 10/4/24 Toronto, ON Coca Cola Coliseum 10/5/24 Kingston, ON Leon’s Centre 10/6/24 Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre 10/8/24 Laval, QC Place Bell 10/11/24 Moncton, NB Avenir Centre 10/12/24 Halifax, NS Scotiabank Centre 10/17/24 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome 10/18/24 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place 10/19/24 Kelowna, BC Prospera Place 10/20/24 Abbottsford, BC Abbotsford Centre

*Tickets for Boston will go on sale starting Friday, October 20 at 10 AM local time at www.jordandavisofficial.com.

+ Tickets for Seattle will go on sale starting November 10th at 10 AM local time at www.jordandavisofficial.com.

**Not a Live Nation date.

Already Announced DAMN GOOD TIME Tour Dates:

Thu Oct 19, 2023 Mesa, AZ Mesa Amphitheatre Fri Oct 20, 2023 Bakersfield, CA Mechanics Bank Arena Sat Oct 21, 2023 Las Vegas, NV The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas