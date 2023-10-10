BUSH Unveil Official Music Video For “Nowhere To Go But Everywhere”

BUSH has dropped the official music video for their new track “Nowhere To Go But Everywhere” off their first ever Greatest Hits collection – Loaded: The Greatest Hits 1994-2023. The album is set to release on November 10th.
Rossdale on the video; “While anyone can identify with clinging to the past which the song addresses, the extremes we’ve seen some people go to for external youth is unnerving. It is a drag watching your own face age – and yet as, David Bowie said “The thing about aging is you become the person you should have been all along.” — Genius. And feels true.”
BUSH will perform at Grammy Museum in Downtown LA on Monday November 6, in celebration of the Greatest Hits release coming Friday, November 10th. — Get tickets here!
Bush will also be starting their Fall North American Tour on November 14th. — Click here for tour dates!
Loaded: The Greatest Hits 1994-2023 – Track Listing
Everything Zen
Little Things
Comedown
Glycerine
Machinehead
Swallowed
Greedy Fly
Mouth (The Stingray Mix)
The Chemicals Between Us
Letting The Cables Sleep
The People That We Love
Inflatable
The Only Way Out
The Sound of Winter
This Is War
Bullet Holes
Flowers On A Grave
The Kingdom
More Than Machines
Nowhere To Go But Everywhere
Come Together
