MxPx Announces New Shows and 2024 Tour Dates with The Ataris

Punk band MxPx announces a slew of live shows following the release of their latest album, Find A Way Home, which has been hailed by NPR as the band’s “best album in quite some time.” After playing this year’s When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas, the band will be heading to Indonesia to headline the massive FANATIK, RockARoma, and Rock In Celebes Festivals – some of the country’s biggest events pulling in over 25,000 attendees.

In 2024, MxPx will be kicking off the New Year with a headlining show on January 6th at The Hollywood Palladium with Less Than Jake, Relient K, and Smoking Popes, before heading on a Nationwide tour with The Ataris starting in NYC on February 9, 2024 at Webster Hall and ending April 6 in Salt Lake City, UT at The Depot. On April 4th, MxPx and The Ataris will be joined by longtime friends Five Iron Frenzy for their show in Denver at the Odgen Theatre. See below for all dates and ticketing information!

Since its inception in 1992, MxPx has lived the music industry roller coaster. They’ve spent some time on major labels, selling millions of records along the way, to these days self-releasing their own music with a small team. They’ve toured the entire world 10x over and to this day can show up pretty much anywhere and have an audience that wants to see them. It’s a dream that they don’t take for granted. They spent six months refining songs for their latest album, Find A Way Home, in hopes of delivering something both lifelong fans and new fans would love. But most importantly delivering something that felt like MxPx. It’s been a long and amazing journey, and this is their new chapter.

Keep a close eye out for more international dates to be announced for 2024 soon. Fans can now stream Find A Way Home everywhere music can be streamed and for purchase on MxPx.com.

2024 TOUR DATES:

10/21- Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young Festival

10/22- Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young Festival

10/27- Bali, Indonesia – FANATIK Festival

10/28- Jakarta, Indonesia- RockARoma Festival

10/29- Makassar, Indonesia- Rock In Celebes Festival

12/30- Seattle, WA – The Showbox w/ Diesel Boy

1/6/24- Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium w/ Less Than Jake, Relient K and Smoking Popes

2/9- New York City, NY – Webster Hall w/ The Ataris

2/10- Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer w/ The Ataris

3/15- Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre w/ The Ataris

3/16- Orlando, FL – House of Blues w/ The Ataris

4/5- Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre w/ The Ataris and Five Iron Frenzy

4/6- Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot w/ The Ataris

More About MxPx:

MxPx still tours the world on their own schedule and on their own terms. They’ve been with major labels, they’ve been with independent labels, and they’ve done it on their own without labels. They’ve been the headlining band, they’ve been the opening band, they’ve played just about every major worldwide festival, and they’ve seen the world living a dream. MxPx has an RIAA-certified Gold Record (1998’s Slowly Going The Way of the Buffalo), they got the key to the City of Bremerton (for real, there are pictures to prove it), they were in a Super Bowl commercial, recorded the theme song of a major motion picture (Scooby-Doo, 2002), they own their recording studio (Monkey Trench Studios), and that’s just the beginning of the list.

The band has released 11 full-length albums, alongside an even longer list of EPs, compilations, b-sides, and singles. “Let’s Ride,” released in 2018, has become one of the band’s most popular songs; a rare feat for a band this far into its career. It was later featured in Tony Hawk’s 2020 Pro Skater remaster which opened them up to an even wider worldwide audience.

The 11th studio album from MxPx, Find A Way Home, was released in 2023 to high critical acclaim. The band surprised their fans by performing the record in its entirety live on the internet with support from friends from years past including Simple Plan, Less Than Jake, The Ataris, Relient K, Goldfinger, Zebrahead, Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Five Iron Frenzy, Unwritten Law, Bowling for Soup, Anberlin, as well as organizations such as Vans Warped Tour, Ernie Ball, When We Were Young Festival, Montebello Rock Festival, Silver City Brewing, RockSound, Alternative Press, Punk Rock MBA, Spin Magazine, and many more. The live stream was broadcast across the social media accounts of their peers as well as press outlets, reaching a total worldwide audience of hundreds of thousands of viewers across the thirty-minute stream. On the release, MxPx was hailed as “one of the most influential pop-punk bands in the history of the genre who’ve maintained an artistic consistency most can only dream of” by Alternative Press. Find A Way Home, has been described by the larger media as having “a sound that is as fresh and relevant as the band has ever been,” (Wall of Sound Australia), “another solidifying album [added] to their discography” (MXDWN), and MxPx’s “best album in quite some time” (NPR).

