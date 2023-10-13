JUDAS PRIEST Unleashes “Panic Attack” Single From Upcoming Album ‘Invisible Shield’

Metal legends Judas Priest have officially unleashed their new single “Panic Attack” from their upcoming new studio album, ‘Invincible Shield.’ The band revealed ‘Invincible Shield on stage in front of approximately 100k excited fans. It is set for release on March 8, 2024, is available to pre-order here.

“Panic Attack” is a classic slice of Judas Priest at their very best; soaring guitars and vocals that will whet the appetites of fans around the globe. Fans can stream the song here.

The undisputed hardest working band in metal will also be embarking on a world tour in 2024, the with the UK leg kicking off in Glasgow on March 11th and includes a show at London’s OVO Wembley Arena on March 21st.

Over the past 50 years Judas Priest have sold over 50 million albums worldwide and headlined the world’s biggest stadiums. With their evolving music and live performances also came a powerful unique identity, a look which has both defined the group and influenced future generations of metal bands the world over. With each year the Judas Priest legend continues to grow; 2022 saw them inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and complete a sold-out rescheduled world tour in support of their 50th Anniversary. As we roll into 2024, Judas Priest continue to retain their crown as one of the biggest and best bands in the world.

