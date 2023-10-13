ORGY Unleashes New Collaborative Single “Ghost” Featuring JOEY SCREAM

Seasoned rockers ORGY have just released a hard-hitting new track titled “Ghost.” It is a heavy hitter geared towards active rock stations today, Friday, October 13th, 2023.

This collaboration was built from a track created by John Sustar of Star Precision Music, Ralf Dietel of KRASHKARMA, Joey Scream, Carlton Bost, and Jay Gordon. The band was ahead of the curve fusing many music styles, and we feel this release will bring an active rock track to the catalog.

ORGY will continue working on new music in 2023 for 2024 releases. ORGY will play The Whisky A Go Go Friday, December 1st, 2023, supporting the Ghost single release. 2024 is full of great stuff stay tuned for the formal 2024 announcements and press release.

“Ghost is one of my fav Orgy songs of all time. It’s aggressive and heavy AF. Our homie John Sustar (who also wrote songs with MIW for their coveted 2019 “Disguise” release) co-wrote the track. Ralf Dietel did some writing as well and did the majority of the vocal production. As for the song’s message, it touches on some very dark subject matter concerning losing some friends, how they are still here watching over us, and what they might see while watching over us. Kinda creepy and cool at the same time. I find myself pondering the validity of spirits in the afterlife. Still, enough strange and unexplainable phenomena have occurred that make me believe they must be right here alongside the rest of us. Hope the fans get into it as much as the band loves it.” – JAY GORDON, ORGY

About ORGY:

Initially formed in 1997, ORGY was signed to KORN’s label Elementree Records & released their debut album Candyass in 1998. Featuring their two hit singles, a cover of the New Order song “Blue Monday” & “Stitches,” along with the song “Revival” featuring Jonathan Davis of KORN, the album went on to sell almost two million copies. ORGY appeared on the Family Values Tour with KORN & was featured on the live compilation album released in 1999. Their second album, the science fiction-themed Vapor Transmission, was released in 2000, featuring the singles “Fiction (Dreams in Digital)” & “Opticon” & the band later released the song “Faces” for the soundtrack to the movie Zoolander. Other releases from ORGY include the album Punk StatiK Paranoia (2004) & the Talk Sick EP (2015), with single releases since including “Grime of the Century,” “Wide Awake & Dead,” “Spells,” “Army To Your Party,” “ShadyAF,” “Karma Kastles,” “EMPTY” & the 2020 re-release of “The Spectrum.”

ORGY IS: Jay Gordon, Carlton Bost, Nic Speck, Ilia Yordanov & Tommy Rockoff

ORGY online:

https://orgymusic.com/

www.facebook.com/pages/OrgyMusic/177885225646095

www.youtube.com/user/OrgyMusic/videos

www.instagram.com/orgyofficial/

https://twitter.com/OrgyOfficial