SPIRITBOX Releases Hard-Hitting New Track “Cellar Door” From Upcoming ‘The Fear of Fear’’ EP

SPIRITBOX, have dropped brand new single, “Cellar Door.” The hard-hitting track is arguably their heaviest since the release of their smash hit, “Holly Roller” in 2020. The track is taken from their upcoming EP ‘The Fear of Fear’, set for release on November 3rd via Rise Records/Pale Chord. Watch the official music video below and stream the track HERE.

‘The Fear of Fear’ builds on the band’s momentum from their massively successful 2021 debut album ‘Eternal Blue’, which topped charts and dominated critics’ year-end lists. The 6-track EP features previously released singles “The Void” and “Jaded“. Pre-order ‘The Fear Of Fear’ now HERE.

SPIRITBOX ‘THE FEAR OF FEAR’ TRACK LISTING

1. Cellar Door

2. Jaded

3. Too Close / Too Late

4. Angel Eyes

5. The Void

6. Ultraviolet

ABOUT SPIRITBOX

Spiritbox are arguably *the* hottest band in heavy music. Their debut album, Eternal Blue, dropped September of 2021 and rolled in on a global tsunami of critical acclaim, perfect score reviews and features everywhere including Spin, Forbes, Billboard and Alternative Press to multiple front covers including Kerrang!, Metal Hammer, Alternative Press, Rock Sound, Distorted Sound, Pollstar, and Revolver. The album spawned a string of hit singles including “Holy Roller“, “Constance“, “Circle With Me”, “Secret Garden“ and most recently, “Hurt you“. ‘Eternal Blue’ charted #13 Billboard Top 200, #1 Rock, #1 Hard Rock, #1 Vinyl, #2 Internet Albums, #2 Independent, #3 Digital Albums, #3 Album Sales and top 20 of the official charts in Australia (#8), Germany (#17) and UK (#19). To date, Eternal Blue has clocked up 265 million streams.

Spiritbox followed the release of Eternal Blue with the 3-song Rotoscope EP, in 2022. The title track for which came accompanied by an official music video shot by Max Moore, which has run up over 3.6 million YouTube views. The EP has clocked up 28.5 million streams.

To date, Spiritbox have accumulated over 436 million career streams across platforms and 76.4 million YouTube views. They were also nominated for 2 Juno Awards last year for Breakthrough Group Of The Year and Metal/Hard Music Album of The Year last year.