DISTURBED Announces 2024 ‘Take Back Your Life’ North American Tour

Disturbed has announced their 23-date Take Back Your Life 2024 North American tour which will kick off in Peoria, IL on January 19th (full dates below). The tour will feature support from Falling In Reverse & Plush and is produced by Live Nation. Tickets will be available starting with an Artist presale beginning Tuesday, October 17 at 10 AM local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale starting Friday, October 20 at 10 AM local time at disturbed1.com/tour.

Disturbed’s recent 2023 summer tour was the group’s most successful yet and scored the band a career-high amphitheater attendance. The band’s 36-date tour sold 336,000 tickets, making 2023 the biggest year of the band’s touring career. The tour was also critically acclaimed, with Revolver hailing the “explosive show” which “spanned the band’s entire career.” Backseat Mafia also said “Disturbed’s live show is flooded with many beautiful moments, along with the epic sound only they can bring. Draiman made a big emphasis on support and being there for your loved ones suffering from addiction and mental health issues… that sense of compassion and unity is what sets Disturbed’s live show apart from the rest and brings the people closer.” Read more about the band’s recent tour success via Billboard.

Disturbed’s eighth full-length album Divisive is out now via Reprise Records. Divisive pulls no punches as a precise, pummeling, and powerful hard rock opus. Over the last year, the quartet cut these ten tracks with producer Drew Fulk [Motionless In White, Lil Peep, Highly Suspect] in Nashville, TN. After Donegan shared initial ideas with the rest of the group, they locked in like never before with the groove as the backbone. Drummer Mike Wengren bolted down some of the strongest and boldest rhythms of their career punctuated by John Moyer’s punchy bass. Together, the musicians collectively conjured the focus and fire of their seminal early output augmented by airtight songcraft and a heightened level of musical chemistry that could only be forged by years of writing and touring together. The band’s latest album Divisive has already produced three #1 singles at Rock Radio with “Hey You”, “Bad Man”, and “Unstoppable”. Up next is Disturbed’s duet with Ann Wilson “Don’t Tell Me”. Disturbed has now chalked up 17 number 1 songs at Rock Radio at Billboard and Mediabase. Divisive is available on all formats HERE.

Disturbed Take Back Your Life Tour w/ Falling In Reverse & Plush

Jan 19 – Peoria, IL at Peoria Civic Center

Jan 22 – Grand Rapids, MI at Van Andel Arena

Jan 23 – Green Bay, WI at Resch Center

Jan 25 – Des Moines, IA at Wells Fargo Arena

Jan 27 – Oklahoma City, OK at Paycom Center

Jan 29 – Omaha, NE at CHI Health Center Arena

Jan 31 – Sioux Falls, SD at Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

Feb 02 – Kansas City, MO at T-Mobile Center

Feb 05 – Evansville, IN at Ford Center

Feb 06 – Toledo, OH at Huntington Center

Feb 08 – Knoxville, TN at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center

Feb 10 – Uncasville, CT at Mohegan Sun Arena^

Feb 13 – Baltimore, MD at CFG Bank Arena

Feb 15 – Huntington, WV at Mountain Health Arena

Feb 17 – Nashville, TN at Bridgestone Arena

Feb 19 – Lexington, KY at Rupp Arena

Feb 20 – Greenville, SC at Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Feb 22 – Savannah, GA at Enmarket Arena

Feb 24 – Biloxi, MS at Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Feb 26 – Orlando, FL at Amway Center

Feb 29 – Austin, TX at Moody Center

Mar 2 – Phoenix, AZ at Talking Stick Resorts Amphitheatre*

Mar 3 – Las Vegas, NV at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood

*Rescheduled date. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for this new date

^non-Live Nation date

ABOUT DISTURBED:

Emerging out of Chicago at the turn of the century with an insidious, infectious, and inimitable vision without comparison,Disturbed have quietly dominated hard rock on their own terms. They make the kind of music that pushes you to hold on tighter, fight harder, and persevere forever. It’s why they’ve quietly claimed a place at the forefront of 21st century rock with record-breaking success, sales of over 17 million-plus units, nearly 8 billion streams, and sold out shows around the globe. The two-time GRAMMY® Award-nominated quartet have notched five consecutive #1 debuts on the Billboard Top 200, occupying rarified air alongside Metallica—the only other hard rock group to accomplish this feat. Since their influential 5x-platinum debut The Sickness in 2000, they have built a bulletproof catalog highlighted by a procession of smashes, including the platinum “Stupify,” “Inside The Fire,” and “Land of Confusion,” 2x-platinum “Stricken,” 6x-platinum “Down With The Sickness,” and 7x-platinum “The Sound of Silence,” to name a few. The latter notably received a GRAMMY® Award nomination in the category of “Best Rock Performance” as the band earned “Best Rock Artist” at the 2017 iHeartRadioMusic Awards. Still, Disturbed never stop, igniting their next chapter with their 2022 album Divisive featuring their 17th #1 at Rock Radio “Hey You,” “Unstoppable,” and more.

FOLLOW DISTURBED:

Website | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Youtube