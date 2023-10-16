Rick Monroe and The Hitmen Unveil Anthemic New Track “Trouble”

Rick Monroe and The Hitmen have once again roared onto the music scene with their latest single, “Trouble.” This gritty and rebellious track is set to captivate audiences with its heart-pounding sound, fearless lyrics, and the promise of a wild ride.

“Trouble” is more than just a song; it’s an electrifying anthem for those who refuse to back down and will always stand up for what they believe in. With its smoky vocals, blistering guitar riffs, and infectious energy, this track encapsulates the essence of late-night adventures that burns deep within us all.

Monroe expresses his excitement for the song: “Trouble” was the first song that Hitman, Alan Beeler and I wrote together. It’s about the proud and defiant spirit within us all. It’s unapologetic.”

Produced by Rick Monroe and the Hitmen and Brandon Britton and mixed by Kile Odell, the single is available now on all major streaming platforms.

“Trouble” follows up their previous releases, “One More Day”, “Devil On Both Sides”, “Six Gun Soul”,”Looking”, “Let’s Get Drunk”, “Bad Stretch of the Road,” “World’s Gone Crazy, “God’s Ear”, “Common Ground” and “Best of You” It’s one of the tracks off of the upcoming full length album, “Six Gun Soul” that is scheduled to be released early next year.

Rick Monroe and The Hitmen have consistently delivered captivating performances, earning a devoted fan base that craves their signature blend of country rock with a rebellious twist. “Trouble” is poised to be another milestone in their journey, a testament to their unwavering commitment to their unique sound and style.

“Trouble” is being released by TLG / Ingrooves Music Group.

Monroe is a NOS Energy Music Artist and is also sponsored by Number Juan Tequila, Westone Audio & Fishman Audio, Roper Western Wear, GHS Strings, Shubb Capos, Speakeasy Original, SE Electronics, and Town and Country Ford (Nashville, TN).