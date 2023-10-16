VANILLA ICE, SOPHIA MONK and CHUCK NORRIS To Star In ‘Zombie Plane’

90’s pop icon Vanilla Ice stars as himself alongside Australia’s darling Sophie Monk, who is also playing herself in the upcoming action-comedy, “Zombie Plane”. Radioactive and Entertainment Squad (subsidiary of Studio Dome) revealed this morning in The Hollywood Reporter the cast which includes Chuck Norris, starring as Commander Chuck Norris who mentored and trained Ice to be the deadly secret agent he is today.

In “Zombie Plane,” a secret government agency recruited celebrities to be undercover agents, and together they saved humanity from an imminent zombie attack. The film is littered with celebrity cameos as well as well-known pop music from the 90’s including Vanilla Ice’s own library.

The film was shot earlier this year in Australia with the support of Screen Australia. Directed by Lav Bodnaruk and Michael Mier, of Chop Shop Post, an established post-production and VFX company who’s recent work includes Paramount+ ‘Last King of the Cross’ and Amazon’s ‘Troppo’.

Producer and Radioactive MD Jessica Butland commented: “audiences can expect a wild ride, Vanilla Ice is in his element as secret agent and Chuck Norris having trained him is excellent and it just works”

Executive Producer Shaked Berenson added “Zombie Plane uses comedy, the zombie genre and 90’s nostalgia as a vehicle, to comment on pop-culture as much as it feeds it, creating unforgettable one-liners and situational comedy ‘to the extreme’.&Ldquo;

Studio Dome will launch international sales at the upcoming American Film Market in November.

Radioactive is an Australian production and distribution company founded by Jessica Butland (RUBY’S CHOICE, THE RED). Radioactive’s recent releases include UK Sci-fi/Drama AROUND THE SUN, John Soto’s Action/Thriller AVARICE and Lily Taylor & Stefania LaVie Owen starring in multi-award winner PAPER SPIDERS.

Entertainment Squad is the production arm of Studio Dome, founded by veteran producer Shaked Berenson (TURBO KID, TALES OF HALLOWEEN). Recent productions include the Shudder Original SLAXX, and the critically acclaimed horror-comedy SUMMONING SYLVIA.