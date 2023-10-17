INK MASTER: Paramount+ Unveils Contestants and Trailer For New Season of Hit Competition Series!

Paramount+ has unveiled an incredibly stacked lineup of tattoo artists who will be competing in season 15 of the hit reality competition series INK MASTER, which will premiere exclusively on the service Wednesday, November 1 , with three all-new episodes in the U.S., Canada, U.K. and Australia. Subsequent episodes will drop weekly on Paramount+. An official trailer was also released for the season, which will be hosted by artist-entrepreneur Joel Madden.

The new INK MASTER contestants include:

Aaron Davis-Holloway

Bobby Johnson

Bryan Black

Charlene Ngo

Dave Patel

David Martinez

Freddie Albrighton

Glenn Cuzen

Jenna Kerr

Jessica Valentine

Joel Mejia

Jon Mesa

Jozzy Camacho

Koral Ladna

Sydney Dyer

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and Truly Original, INK MASTER is hosted by artist-entrepreneur, culture enthusiast, and lead vocalist for pop/punk band Good Charlotte, Joel Madden. Three-time INK MASTER champion DJ Tambe joins this season’s judging panel, which includes returning judges Ryan Ashley, the first female tattoo artist to win the competition, and Nikko Hurtado, one of the world’s best color-realism artists.

In the new season of INK MASTER, 15 new artists enter the shop to battle in the ultimate tattoo competition, where they will compete in grueling Flash Challenges and epic Elimination Tattoos in hopes of walking away with $250,000 and the title of “Ink Master.”

INK MASTER is executive produced by Glenda Hersh, Steven Weinstock and Andrea Richter for Truly Original. Daniel Blau Rogge serves as executive producer and Ivanna Palance as executive in charge of production for MTV Entertainment Studios.