Slash Ft. Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators Announce ‘The River Is Rising-Rest of the World Tour 2024′

Slash Feat. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators have confirmed a massive run of 2024 international dates. The newly announced The River Is Rising-Rest of the World Tour ’24 will kick off with the band’s return to Mexico City’s Pepsi Centre WTC, and will see SMKC hit 20 countries, and 31 cities across the globe.

General on sale for tickets begins Friday, October 20 at 10:00 AM local time, but fans can access pre-sale tickets from Thursday, October 19 at 10:00 AM local time by signing up at https://laylo.com/slash/m/river-is-rising.

For tickets, pre-sale access and more information, visit: https://www.slashonline.com/tour/.

A decade and four albums into their career, the universally acclaimed album 4–which debuted as the #1 Most-Selling Hard Rock Album–is SMKC like you’ve never heard them before. A vibrant rock album fueled by memorable guitar hooks and compelling melodies, big choruses, and even bigger riffs, 4 hits on a wide range of sounds, styles, and moods in 10 songs, and does it all with laser-sharp musical focus and a lightning-in-a-bottle sense of immediacy.

The fourth studio album from SMKC and SLASH’s fifth solo album overall, SLASH and his bandmates MYLES KENNEDY (Vocals), TODD KERNS (Bass & Vocals), BRENT FITZ (Drums), and FRANK SIDORIS (Guitar & Vocals), partnered with producer Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, John Prine, Jason Isbell, Brandi Carlile), on 4 resulting in the band’s strongest album to date. Recorded at RCA Studio A in Nashville, Cobb shared the band’s desire to lay down the tracks live in the studio–including guitar solos and vocals–revealing a stunning, vital sound and style all captured live.

Listen to SMKC’s album 4, available everywhere via Gibson Records HERE.

The album kicks off with opening track “The River is Rising”—which reached #7 on the Rock Charts, making it the band’s 8th, consecutive Top 10 hit single at radio—is one of the band’s toughest and most dynamic compositions to date, unraveling via a menacing, tightly-coiled riff and deep-in-the-pocket groove. “April Fool” followed the successful first single “The River Is Rising”. SMKC performed “The River Is Rising” which Rolling Stone hailed as “raucous” and Billboard acclaimed as “euphoric” with “a surging main riff, dissonant hooks, an infectious chorus, and a guitar solo that conjures images of a rowdy bar brawl” on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, HERE.

4 is a standout album that grabs hold, and never lets go, from the deliberate stomp rock of “Whatever Gets You By,” the bright-toned, heart-on-sleeve pop-rocker “Fill My World,” to the talk box-drenched guitar hooks of “C’est La Vie,” exotica-tinged psychedelic fever dream of “Spirit Love,” the anthemic swell of “The Path Less Followed,” to the cowbell-inflected boogie-shake of “Actions Speak Louder Than Words,” the grimy Aerosmith-esque funk of “April Fool,” to the rampaging attack of “Call Off the Dogs,” and climaxing with the epic, six minute album closer “Fall Back to Earth.”

Support on the various dates of SMKC’s The River Is Rising-Rest of the World Tour ‘24 will come from Mammoth WVH; see dates below for a full list of details with additional shows to be announced soon.

SMKC — The River Is Rising-Rest of the World Tour ’24

Tue-Jan-23-24 Mexico City, Mexico Pepsi Center WTC Fri-Jan-26-24 Bogota, Colombia Chamorro City Hall Mon-Jan-29-24 Belo Horizonte, Brazil Arena Hall Wed-Jan-31-24 Sao Paulo, Brazil Espaco Unimed Thu-Feb-01-24 Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Qualistage Sun-Feb-04-24 Porto Alegre, Brazil Pepsi on Stage Wed-Feb-07-24 Montevideo, Uruguay Antel Arena Fri-Feb-09-24 Buenos Aires, Argentina Movistar Arena Sun-Feb-11-24 Cordoba, Argentina Cosquin Rock Festival Tue-Feb-13-24 Santiago, Chile Teatro Caupolican Sat-Mar-02-24 Osaka, Japan Namba Hatch Mon-Mar-04-24 Tokyo, Japan Zepp DiverCity Tokyo Tue-Mar-05-24 Tokyo, Japan Zepp DiverCity Tokyo Thu-Mar-28-24 Dublin, Ireland 3Arena # Sat-Mar-30-24 Birmingham, England Resorts World Arena # Sun-Mar-31-24 Newcastle, England City Hall # Tue-Apr-02-24 Manchester, England AO Arena # Wed-Apr-03-24 Glasgow, Scotland Hydro # Fri-Apr-05-24 London, England Wembley # Mon-Apr-08-24 Dusseldorf, Germany Mitsubishi Hall # Tue-Apr-09-24 Amsterdam, Netherlands Ziggo Dome # Thu-Apr-11-24 Hamburg, Germany Sporthalle # Fri-Apr-12-24 Copenhagen, Denmark KB Hallen # Mon-Apr-15-24 Berlin, Germany Verti Music Hall # Tue-Apr-16-24 Katowice, Poland Spodek Thu-Apr-18-24 Brno, Czech Republic Winning Group Arena # Fri-Apr-19-24 Budapest, Hungary MVM Dome # Mon-Apr-22-24 Milan, Italy Mediolanum Forum # Tue-Apr-23-24 Zurich, Switzerland Hallenstadion # Thu-Apr-25-24 Munich, Germany Zenith # Fri-Apr-26-24 Luxembourg, Luxembourg Rockhal # Mon-Apr-29-24 Paris, France Zenith #