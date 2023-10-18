BLAKE SHELTON Reveals 2024 Dates For His Highly-Anticipated ‘Back To The Honky Tonk Tour’

This year on his headlining arena tour, country music superstar Blake Shelton brought out the bar stools and the big hits… and the party is just getting started! Shelton announced today that the second leg of his Back To The Honky Tonk Tour presented by Kubota will launch in February 2024. Joining him on the 17-date run are Multi-Platinum, 8x chart-topping country star Dustin Lynch and rising country artist Emily Ann Roberts, who fans may recognize from her successful run on NBC’s The Voice.

The 2024 Back To The Honky Tonk Tour presented by Kubota will span the United States and Canada, kicking off on Feb. 22 in Hershey, PA (full list of dates below). Tickets for all markets except Glendale will be available via an exclusive fan presale beginning next Tuesday, Oct. 24 at 10:00 AM local time through Thursday, Oct. 26 at 10:00 PM local time. The general on-sale will start on Friday, Oct. 27 at 10:00 AM local time.

Tickets for Glendale will be available via an exclusive fan presale beginning Tuesday, Oct. 31 at 10:00 AM local time through Thursday, Nov. 2 at 10:00 PM local time. The general on-sale for Glendale will start on Friday, Nov. 3 at 10am local time. Fans can sign up for the Exclusive Fan Presale HERE.

Shelton’s initial Back To The Honky Tonk run earned widespread praise: “For two hours, Shelton made [the] arena feel like a wild country bar, where just about anything could happen and he was the bartender, slinging out music instead of shots” (Louisville Courier Journal). Meanwhile, the Minneapolis Star Tribune declared, “This throwback-themed concert tour… served as a reminder that the fun, wisecracking-but-tender coach we see on television is the same fella country music audiences still love seeing onstage.”

BACK TO THE HONKY TONK TOUR PRESENTED BY KUBOTA DATES

February 22 // Hershey, PA // GIANT Center

February 23 // Detroit, MI // Little Caesars Arena

February 24 // Milwaukee, WI // Fiserv Forum

February 29 // Lafayette, LA / CAJUNDOME

March 1 // Austin, TX // Moody Center

March 2 // Bossier City, LA // Brookshire Grocery Arena

March 7 // Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, CAN // SaskTel Centre

March 8 // Edmonton, Alberta, CAN // Rogers Place

March 9 // Calgary, Alberta, CAN // Scotiabank Saddledome

March 14 // Spokane, WA // Spokane Arena

March 15 // Tacoma, WA // Tacoma Dome

March 16 // Portland, OR // Moda Center

March 21 // Fresno, CA // Save Mart Center

March 22 // Palm Springs, CA // Acrisure Arena

March 23 // Glendale, AZ // Desert Diamond Arena

March 27 // Moline, IL // Vibrant Arena at The MARK

March 29 // Wichita, KS // INTRUST Bank Arena

ABOUT BLAKE SHELTON

As the genre’s chief ambassador, Blake Shelton has been delivering country music to a diverse audience for more than 20 years. In that time, he has accumulated an astonishing 28 No. 1 singles, sold nearly 15 million album equivalents and earned upwards of 11.5 billion global streams. Shelton has received myriad awards, including six ACMs, three AMAs, 10 CMAs, 11 CMTs and six People’s Choice. He most recently earned the fan-voted “Social Star” title at the inaugural People’s Choice Country Awards. A celebrated entertainer, Shelton headlined his “Back to the Honky Tonk” this year. The run earned rave reviews and boasted sold-out crowds, landing him on Billboard’s mid-year Top Tours list.

As an original coach on the Emmy Award-winning television show The Voice, Shelton brought a steady diet of current and classic country music to the NBC primetime audience. After 23 seasons and nine championships, he stepped away from the show in May. He and Carson Daly have teamed up to executive produce and star in the high-spirited, celebrity game show, Barmageddon. Hosted by Nikki Garcia, the show airs on USA Network and premiered as the network’s highest rated debut episode in more than three years. Season Two will premiere November 13.

The Grand Ole Opry member also remains focused on his Ole Red partnership with Ryman Hospitality, with locations currently in Tishomingo, Nashville, Gatlinburg, Orlando and a forthcoming venue in Las Vegas. A noted humanitarian, Shelton has helped raise millions of dollars for children’s hospitals, disaster relief organizations, food banks, the OK POP Museum and more in his home state of Oklahoma and beyond.

For more information, please visit www.BlakeShelton.com and follow @BlakeShelton.