‘Saving Private Ryan’ Returns To Theaters This November In Celebration of Its 25th Anniversary

Visionary auteur Steven Spielberg’s Oscar®-winning World War II opus SAVING PRIVATE RYAN returns to theaters nationwide, as Fathom Events, Dreamworks, Paramount Pictures, and Amblin Entertainment salute the film’s 25th Anniversary with exclusive screenings on Sunday, November 19th at 3pm and 7pm local time, and Monday, November 20th at 7pm local time.

Internationally acclaimed by critics and audiences alike, SAVING PRIVATE RYAN, directed by Steven Spielberg, is an unforgettable film achievement that has had a profound and lasting impact throughout the world. Winner of five Academy Awards® – including Best Director (Spielberg) – Saving Private Ryan also garnered two Golden Globe Awards for Best Motion Picture (Drama) and Best Director.

Beginning with World War II’s historic D-Day invasion, SAVING PRIVATE RYAN tells the story of Captain John Miller who must take his men behind enemy lines to find Private James Ryan, whose three brothers have been killed in combat. Faced with impossible odds, the men question their orders. In the last great invasion, of the last great war, the greatest danger for eight men…was saving one.

Ahead of the film, audiences will go behind the scenes with Steven Spielberg and the cast of SAVING PRIVATE RYANas they recount their memories of the grueling ten-day boot camp they underwent to prepare for the film.

Tickets for the 25th Anniversary of “Saving Private Ryan” can be purchased at Fathom Events or at participating theater box offices. For a complete list of theater locations, visit the Fathom Events website (theater locations are subject to change).

In addition to acclaimed turns by Tom Hanks and Matt Damon, SAVING PRIVATE RYAN boasts powerful performances from a talented ensemble featuring Vin Diesel, Ted Danson, Bryan Cranston, Nathan Fillion, Paul Giamatti, Tom Sizemore, Dennis Farina, Edward Burns, Barry Pepper, Adam Goldberg, and Giovanni Ribisi, and a landmark score by John Williams.