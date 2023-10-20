“Aqua Teen Hunger Force” Revival Set To Debut In November On Adult Swim

One of Adult Swim’s first original series, “Aqua Teen Hunger Force” will make its long-awaited return for a 12th season on Sunday, November 26 at 11:30pm ET/PT. From creators Dave Willis (“Squidbillies,” “Your Pretty Face is Going to Hell”) and Matt Maiellaro (“12 oz. Mouse”), new episodes of the quarter-hour comedy that follows the fast-food trio of Master Shake, Frylock and Meatwad will feature guest appearances from Emmy® winner Eric Bauza, Emmy winner Brian Cox, Dan Fogler, Emmy winner Maurice LaMarche, and Gary Anthony Williams.

Coming off last year’s original film “Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm,” the new season marks the return of stars Carey Means (“The Brak Show”) as Frylock, Dana Snyder (“Squidbillies”) as Master Shake, and co-creator Willis as Meatwad and Carl. “Aqua Teen Hunger Force” Season 12 is written, produced, and directed by Maiellaro and Willis.

Their official season description is below:

“Aqua Teen Hunger Force” is back to make television watchable again, and to fill your empty, content-starved lives with a magical season 12! Don’t call it a comeback! Even though by all accounts it seems to be just that. It’s a micro-itty-bitty-mini season, five brand new episodes of attention-whittling stupidity – but don’t worry, the laugh-per-episode density is far higher than anything else you willingly agree to place before your swollen, encrusted eyes. The new season picks up where we left off in 2015, as Master Shake, Frylock, and Meatwad have returned to solve all of life’s modern issues, and Carl returns because he can’t sell his crappy house because he lives next door to food. Look for your favorite trio of “detectives” to go head-to-head with A.I. appliances, join an apocalyptic fitness cult, and search for friendship through ancient Egyptian pyramid schemes. In the end, all problems shall be solved, and all brains shall be melted. Did Adult Swim mess with a winning formula? You better believe it! Master Shake now has two all-new facial expressions…“Bemused” and “Lips Pursed in Thought”! And Shake can close his hands now, as if to hold things! Also, Frylock is sixty stories high and Meatwad bounces to get around. Tune in to see if we’re telling the truth!



New episodes of “Aqua Teen Hunger Force” will also be available the next day on Max.