“How The Grinch Stole Christmas” To Sneak Back Into Theaters For Two Nights Only In December!

Fathom Events and Universal Studios is ringing in the holiday season in a beautiful way! Return to Whoville this holiday season as the beloved classic “How The Grinch Stole Christmas”—sneaks back into theaters nationwide on Sunday, December 3 at 1 pm and 7 pm local time and Wednesday, December 6 at 7 pm local time. Tickets are available for purchase now via the Fathom Events website.

Official Synopsis: Award-winning filmmaker Ron Howard brings Dr. Seuss’ beloved tale to life, starring comedy titan Jim Carrey as the titular ne’er-do-well who watches the good people of Whoville with contempt from atop his icy lair. Itching to ruin the Who’s Christmas plans, the green-skinned king of sinful sots schemes to undeck their halls and make their yuletide less jolly. Meanwhile, young Cindy Lou Who (Taylor Momsen) is on a mission of her own to find the true meaning of Christmas—a quest that may very well throw a wrench into the Grinch’s putrid plot.

The film boasts Oscar-winning makeup by legendary artist Rick Baker and whimsical sets straight from the pages of Seuss, with narration by film legend Anthony Hopkins, and a star-studded ensemble that includes Bryce Dallas Howard, Molly Shannon, Christine Baranski, and Clint Howard.