Shout! Studios To Release ‘The Sonny Chiba Collection, Volume 2’ In November!

Shout! Studios has announced the official release date and special features for their upcoming release, The Sonny Chiba Collection, Volume 2, a collection of seven spectacular classic films starring the lethal fighter himself, Sonny Chiba. The Blu-Ray box set will hit retailers on November 14, 2023.

Fans ordering the 4-disc set from ShoutFactory.com will receive an exclusive 18”x24” rolled poster featuring brand new artwork while supplies last.

Following the first ‘Sonny Chiba Collection’ box set release from Shout! Studios, this second volume offers even more thrilling highlights from Chiba’s highly influential legacy, including the films The Defensive Power of Aikido, 13 Steps of Maki, Karate Warriors, The Great Okinawa Yakuza War, Karate for Life, Golgo 13: Assignment Kowloon, The Okinawa War of Ten Years, Greatly missed by his legion of fans, Shinichi “Sonny” Chiba – The “Street Fighter” – remains an icon for all time!

DISC ONE:

THE DEFENSIVE POWER OF AIKIDO (1080p High-Definition Widescreen (2.35:1), DTS-HD Master Audio Mono, 82 min.)

Jiro Chiba tackles the role of Morihei Ueshiba, born in Wakayama to a farming family and destined for martial arts greatness as he learns from the masters (including brother Sonny Chiba) and develops his own well-polished Aikido.

13 STEPS OF MAKI (1080p High-Definition Widescreen (2.35:1), DTS-HD Master Audio Mono, 78 min.)

Based on a comic book, 13 Steps Of Maki follows the leader of the all-female Stray Cats gang who use their fighting skills to help others. But when Maki crosses the daughter of a powerful man with connections to the yakuza, she winds up in prison on false charges.

DISC TWO:

KARATE WARRIORS (1080p High-Definition Widescreen (2.35:1), DTS-HD Master Audio Mono, 89 min.)

A street fighter (Sonny Chiba) arrives in a town ruled by two warring gangs headed by feuding yakuza brothers. He does everything he can to keep them feuding while tracking down a lucrative stash of drugs and befriending the son of a sword-wielding samurai …

THE GREAT OKINAWA YAKUZA WAR (1080p High-Definition Widescreen (2.35:1), DTS-HD Master Audio Mono, 95 min.)

Co-starring alongside Hiroki Matsukata, Sonny Chiba makes for a striking, animalistic gangster battling his way through the streets of Okinawa in this eye-popping martial arts powerhouse set one year before the return of power to the mainland.

DISC THREE:

KARATE FOR LIFE (1080p High-Definition Widescreen (2.35:1), DTS-HD Master Audio Mono, 90 min.)

The final film in the Masutatsu Oyama trilogy, Karate For Life follows our hero through US-occupied Okinawa, where he leaves a professional wrestling job … but must return to the ring in order to help a friend in desperate need of medical supplies.

GOLGO 13: ASSIGNMENT KOWLOON (1080p High-Definition Widescreen (2.35:1), DTS-HD Master Audio Mono, 92 min.)

International spy Duke Togo has taken on a tricky assignment from an American drug syndicate: take out a Hong Kong kingpin who has been selling their drugs on his own. Duke faces danger at every turn … and competition from a detective who wants the kingpin for himself!

DISC FOUR:

THE OKINAWA WAR OF TEN YEARS (1080p High-Definition Widescreen (2.35:1), DTS-HD Master Audio Mono, 101 min.)

It’s brother against brother and friend against friend when Okinawa is returned to mainland Japan … and the local yakuza does not take kindly to being strong-armed by mainland gangs. The result is mayhem and the biggest yakuza war ever fought in Okinawa.

BONUS FEATURES

Disc One

The Defensive Power of Akido Trailer

Disc Two

Karate Warriors Commentary by Chris Poggiali and Mark Walkow

Karate Warriors Trailer

Disc Three

Karate For Life Commentary by Brian Bankston

Golgo 13: Assignment Kowloon Commentary by Brian Bankston

Disc Four

The Okinawa War of Ten Years: Trailer