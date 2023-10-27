Comedian TIM DILLON Announces Dates For 2024 ‘American Royalty Tour’

Comedian Tim Dillon is back on the road with his American Royalty Tour and has announced he will extend the run to 2024 with the addition of eleven new dates. Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicked off on September 15th at Ovens Auditorium and will now wrap up in Atlantic City at Ocean Casino Resort on May 25th.

Tim Dillon is an acclaimed comedian and podcaster known for his popular show, The Tim Dillon Show. With a devoted following of over a million viewers and listeners each week, his comedic genius reigns supreme. Tim has graced both Netflix and Comedy Central with his comedy specials, captivating audiences worldwide. His comedic prowess has earned him features in prestigious publications like Rolling Stone, The New York Times, and The Wall Street Journal, cementing his status as a comedic powerhouse. Prepare for his upcoming Fall 2023 release, “Death By Boomers,” a highly anticipated book that promises to delight and provoke. His unique brand of cultural commentary and satire has established him as one of the nation’s top comedic voices.

TICKETS: Tickets to the newly added dates will be available via several presales beginning Saturday, October 28 at 11AM Eastern Time ahead of the general onsale beginning Wednesday, November 1 at 11AM local time atLiveNation.com. Tickets to the previously announced dates are also available at LiveNation.com.

TIM DILLON TOUR DATES:

Fri Sep 15 – Charlotte, NC – Ovens Auditorium^

Thu Sep 21 – Lexington, KY – Lexington Opera House

Fri Sep 22 – Cincinnati, OH – Taft Theatre

Fri Sep 23 – Davenport, IA – Event Center at Rhythm City Casino Resort^

Thu Sep 28 – Des Moines, IA – Hoyt Sherman Place

Fri Sep 29 – Omaha, NE – Steelhouse Omaha

Sat Sep 30 – Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Live Sacramento

Fri Nov 03 – Rochester, NY – Kodak Center

Sat Nov 11 – Munhall, PA – Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall

Fri Dec 08 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

Sat Dec 09 – Toronto, ON – Meridian Hall

Fri Jan 12 – Bethlehem, PA – The Wind Creek Event Center*

Sat Jan 13 – Washington, DC – Warner Theatre*

Sun Jan 14 – Northfield, OH – MGM Northfield Park*

Thu Jan 25 – San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theatre*

Fri Jan 26 – Dallas, TX – Majestic Theatre Dallas*

Sat Jan 27 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle*

Fri Feb 02 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant*

Sat Feb 03 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre*

Wed Feb 14 – Boston, MA – The Wilbur*^

Sat Feb 17 – Mashantucket, CT – Foxwoods Resort Casino*^

Sat May 25 – Atlantic City, NJ – Ocean Casino Resort*^

* Newly Added Date

^ Not A Live Nation Date